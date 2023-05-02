Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Levi returns from nationals a champion

May 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Levi Douglass pictured with Australian Olympian Kelsey-Lee Barber. Picture supplied.
Levi Douglass pictured with Australian Olympian Kelsey-Lee Barber. Picture supplied.

Inspirational youngster Levi Douglass returned from the recent Coles Australian Little Athletics Championships with a couple of major boasts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.