Levi returns from nationals a champion

Inspirational youngster Levi Douglass returned from the recent Coles Australian Little Athletics Championships with a couple of major boasts.
The 12-year-old from Londonderry was declared winner of the Boys MC1 Long Jump with a leap of 2.31m.
He also posted a third place in the final of the Boys MC1 Discus, with a throw of 15.5m.
It was an outstanding effort for the young member of Hawkesbury City Athletics Centre.
Levi was only six-years-old when he was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, a benign brain tumor, wrapped around the pituitary gland.
Unfortunately, the tumour cannot be removed and has severely impacted his vision, with complete loss of sight in one eye and 10 per cent tunnel vision in the other.
Despite these setbacks, Levi has continued to pursue his passion for athletics with great gusto.
The championships was held at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium from April 21 to 23, and saw young athletes from around the country between the ages of U13 and U16 compete for individual and team glory.
Those competing had already proven themselves at a state level.
Structured by varying age groups, this year's championships consisted of three events - the Australian Teams Championships, the Australian Combined Events Championships, and for the first time, the Australian Junior Athletics Championships.
The event was open to multi-class athletes, those with physical or cognitive disabilities, across the three age championships.
"We are exceedingly proud of all our athletes at this year's Coles Australian Little Athletics Championships, which has showcased all their exceptional hard work over the past year in preparation for the competition," said Coles Little Athletics Australia CEO Myles Foreman.
"With several new records broken and a doubling in the number of athletes participating following the introduction this year of the new Australian Junior Athletics Championships for U14 athletes, we are looking forward to further expansion next year in Adelaide with the introduction of U15's to the Australian Junior Athletics Championships."
Levi's father, Josh, thanked all who had contributed to the GoFundMe which was set up to help Levi travel to the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.