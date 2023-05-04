Drewy's Footy Fever: Can we beat Queensland?

I love Origin time and it is fast approaching with the first game in Adelaide in just a few weeks.
Can we beat them? We should win every year. We have more talent and we come from a better state.
That was the same deal last year but somehow the Maroons clinched another series victory. Ben Hunt stepped up in the decider and once again the NSW fans had their hearts broken.
Queensland are just so good at winning games and series they shouldn't.
Although the Blues are again favourites, Billy Slater will pick a team that is full of skill and passion. They are hard to beat in every game and this year will be no different.
There are some obvious starters for NSW with Nathan Cleary, James Tedesco, Payne Haas and Isaiah Yeo already with their bags packed to head to South Australia.
The remaining spots up for grabs are contentious because of how much talent is available. How does the Coach Brad Fittler choose between Mitchell, Trbojevic, Sua'ali'i, To'o, Tupuo, Graham, Crichton, Garrick and Staggs in the three-quarters?
How does he choose between Burton, Hynes and Luai at Number 6?
Who will partner Haas in the front row with Paulo, Trbojevic, Campbell-Gillard and the Saifiti brothers all available?
Freddy has to win this year to keep his coaching contract, so he will be extra anxious in ensuring the 17 picked can stand up to the usual Origin pressures and expectations.
I thought I would get in early with my preferred Blues Team to exact revenge on those awful Queenslanders.
My team to start the series is:
The most controversial call in that team is Dylan Edwards as a Winger. But how can he be left out? In any other era he would be the starting fullback.
As an Origin Winger he will be safe under kicks, run 200m, score tries and put his heart into every single play. Sounds good to me!
I am yet to receive a call up from the Coach or his assistant Greg Alexander to provide my wisdom and guidance. However, they both have my number and I am just a phone call away.
2023 has been my worst tipping year ever. Most games go down to the wire and a controversial hip drop sin bin could be a deciding factor. There is no guaranteed winner.
Magic Round is in Brisbane this weekend with the whole NRL relocating to Suncorp Stadium. With no real confidence, I am going for the Raiders, Broncos, Panthers, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Tigers, Roosters, Eels.
I wouldn't risk much money at SportsBet with those tips. Have a good week, Hawkesbury.
