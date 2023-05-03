The new Coles store at Box Hill has officially opened its doors at the multimillion-dollar Carmel Village Shopping Centre.
Coles forms a major part of the recently completed shopping centre development, in the hopes of bringing convenience and an enhanced shopping experience to local residents.
The new supermarket, which was opened to the public on Wednesday, April 19, is complemented by a brand new Liquorland store.
The Box Hill store will create more than 100 local jobs for the Hawkesbury region, while some familiar faces at Coles have also returned, including Store Support Manager Santosh Chandra Sekhar, who has worked with Coles for over 18 years, and Officer in Charge, Eva Boden, who is celebrating 29 years at Coles.
The store offers a host of innovative new features, including an open front bakery serving fresh sourdough bread, hot flatbread flipped daily and a delicious range of patisserie items, with celebration cakes and a donut machine.
The bakery also has convenient self-serve bread slicer for customers to use.
Catering to busy shoppers, the store houses a large range of convenience meals, plus a variety of ready-made sandwiches and salads.
The store's new deli includes an impressive cheese wall, fresh fish delivered daily and the much-loved RSPCA-approved hot roast chickens.
A frozen dessert bar caters to customers with a sweet tooth, with mochi, macarons and mini gelato on offer.
Click&Collect is available, allowing customers to have their online grocery order delivered straight to their car at the specially marked parking bays outside of the store.
Coles Box Hill Carmel Village Store Manager James Grahame said the new store opening was highly anticipated among the local community, previously had to drive up to 15 minutes to reach their closest major supermarket for the weekly shop.
"The brand-new store at Carmel Village will bring our locals a more convenient and elevated shopping experience, with some great features including the in-store bakery, offering customers fresh and delicious bread," said Mr Grahame.
"The store team will also welcome 115 new faces to work alongside our experienced existing team, which includes several long-standing members, including Eva and Santosh who are our Office and Store Support Managers."
As part of Coles' ambition to become Australia's most sustainable supermarket, Coles at Carmel Village is partnering with SecondBite - an organisation Coles has worked with since 2011 - helping donate surplus edible food to disadvantaged Australians.
Customers can also utilise a free cardboard box in lieu of carry bags to take their groceries home. The cardboard boxes will be housed in a dedicated unit at the front of the store, which is made out of 100 per cent post-consumer plastics.
Coles Box Hill Carmel Village is located at Carmel Village Shopping Centre, Mount Carmel Drive, Box Hill and is open 7am to 10pm daily.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
