Hawkesbury History: Quinn; the Rope Dancer and other entertainment

Fresh from successfully crossing the Yarra River in Melbourne on a rope stretched between the masts of two ships moored on either bank, John Quinn announced his intention to cross the Hawkesbury River at Windsor in September 1849. The appointed day arrived and it was reported that a crowd of no less than a thousand had gathered to witness the daring feat. A rope was tied to the wharf on the Windsor side and an old oak tree on the Wilberforce bank. Quinn experienced difficulty in keeping the rope taut so it was tethered to several boats anchored mid-stream.