Hawkesbury History: Quinn; the Rope Dancer and other entertainment

All manner of marvelous entertainment thrilled Hawkesbury audiences in the 19th century. Windsor was described by Fitzpatrick as "a good show town" hosting the best theatrical companies who often made regular visits to the town.
Harry Rickards and his small troupe trod the boards of the School of Arts on many occasions while the Cottier family joined a company of twenty artists who drew capacity crowds.
Audiences were amazed by the talents of visiting magic acts such as Fred Millis the ventriloquist and Professor Barker the conjuror while variety acts such as Haselmayer and his famous trained birds drew large audiences.
Local attractions were also popular. "Mile-a-minnit" Cain, proprietor of the Sir John Young Hotel operated his merry-go-round of an evening in Thompson Square, Windsor to augment his income, spruiking his attraction "Now, then, here yer are - a mile a minnit, and only a penny a ride".
The square was also the venue for small circuses which came to Windsor in the mid-19th century. While circus troupes were usually family concerns involving a variety of acts often passed down through the generations there were a number of solo performers such as tight rope walkers including George Croft, L'Estrange and John Quinn who regularly risked life and limb by crossing the abyss between two high points while balancing on a single wire.
Master Quinn as he was known in the early years and later as Quinn - the Rope Dancer had been a pupil of accomplished practitioner George Croft, commencing his training in about 1833. Together they toured NSW and Victoria for several years.
Fresh from successfully crossing the Yarra River in Melbourne on a rope stretched between the masts of two ships moored on either bank, John Quinn announced his intention to cross the Hawkesbury River at Windsor in September 1849. The appointed day arrived and it was reported that a crowd of no less than a thousand had gathered to witness the daring feat. A rope was tied to the wharf on the Windsor side and an old oak tree on the Wilberforce bank. Quinn experienced difficulty in keeping the rope taut so it was tethered to several boats anchored mid-stream.
Unfortunately, this measure failed to secure the line and Quinn, accompanied by shrieks from onlookers slipped several times before regaining his balance, just making it to the other side. He amused the remaining spectators who had gathered at the rear of Mr Carter's Hotel by performing tricks and illusions with the rope.
Following the performance Chief Constable Shirley organised to take the hat around and a "very handsome subscription was raised".
By November 1851 he was performing in the goldfields town of Sofala as "Mr Quin, the wonderful Australian tight-rope dancer". Quinn died in the Sofala area in January 1852, however, though much acclaimed in life, Quin's death was but a brief mention in passing. "He was much and deservedly esteemed by all who knew him Quinn, the tight-rope dancer, paid the debt of nature a few days ago". Quinn's real identity and the circumstances leading to his death on the goldfields remain a mystery.
