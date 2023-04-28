Meet the Richmond Community Services Inc crew

New Richmond Community Services Inc (RCSI) manager Kathryn Hammond is keen to meet with locals.
She comes to the centre in West Market Street having spent many years working in the community sector.
"I have already met some wonderful residents and look forward to supporting the community with activities and programs that meet the needs of the area," said Ms Hammond.
To celebrate Neighbourhood Centres Week a meet-and-greet morning tea will be held at RCSI from 10am to 11.30am on Thursday, May 11.
It will offer residents and other service providers the chance to meet with Ms Hammond and hear about the various services available through RCSI.
Richmond Community Services Inc is a non-for-profit, community service organisation.
It provides services, groups and activities that are meaningful, engaging and empowering for individuals and families living in the Hawkesbury region.
The service has a Neighbour Aid project, which supports older community members via visits and outings with trained volunteers.
A Family Support service offers one on one meetings to help build on family strengths to help them achieve their goals.
As well as organising a wide range of activities and events, RCSI serves as a bridge to local support agencies, facilitates community consultation and enables engagement.
"I am excited to be here at Richmond Community Services and I am keen to hear what the community needs and look forward to meeting more of the community," said Ms Hammond.
To get along and meet Ms Hammond and her team at the morning tea be sure to RSVP by May 4. Call 4588 3502.
For more details about RCSI visit the website: rcsi-neighbourhoodcentre.org
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.