Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Meet the Richmond Community Services Inc crew

Updated April 28 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richmond Community Services Inc operates from Richmond Neighbourhood Centre in West Market Street.
Richmond Community Services Inc operates from Richmond Neighbourhood Centre in West Market Street.

New Richmond Community Services Inc (RCSI) manager Kathryn Hammond is keen to meet with locals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.