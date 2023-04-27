Free health checks for Hawkesbury businesses

Hawkesbury City Council, Western Sydney Business Centre and NSW Business Connect have combined to offer free business health checks to owners.
The one hour free one-on-one session with a Business Connect advisor will be held from 9.30am to 3pm, on Wednesday, May 3, in the Rozzoli Room at Hawkesbury City Library, 300 George Street, Windsor.
During the sessions the adivosrs will offer useful insights to help prioritise the next steps in growing your local business.
Owners can request an assessment of their business' financial performance, risks, and structures. Opportunities and potential challenges may also be identified.
Reserve your spot by emailing reception@wsbusiness.com.au. You will then be contacted with your time slot.
For more information visit tinyurl.com/246ysnb5.
