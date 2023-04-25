Benevolent Society works hard to ensure clients with disability live their best life Advertising Feature

At the Benevolent Society they take time to understand what each person needs in order to support and encourage them to make positive changes in their lives. Picture supplied

The Benevolent Society believes that everyone deserves to live life their way and their history reflects a passion that is testament to this.

Which is why when it comes to providing disability services, The Benevolent Society will take the time to hear your story and connect you with tailored therapies and services to support you in everyday life.

The charitable organisation has been driving positive outcomes for vulnerable people and communities in Australia for more than 200 years. It has more than 1000 practitioners providing support services and programs to children, families, older Australians, people with disability and carers, to help them feel valued, cared for and understood.

The Society's practitioners are people-first, which means they take time to understand what each person needs, and they will support and encourage them to make positive changes in their life.

As a registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provider, The Benevolent Society has the expertise to provide comprehensive specialist disability services and cognitive behaviour supports.

Their expertise means they're on hand to work with you as soon as your loved one is diagnosed, or when the time comes for them to receive more specialised disability services.

The majority of their clinical health and disability services can be funded through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and they do also offer privately funded payment options and telehealth options where required.

Their allied health offering in the Hawkesbury River region includes: NDIS support co-ordination; occupational therapy; physiotherapy; speech pathology; psychology; dietetics; and positive behaviour support. They currently have immediate capacity for behaviour support, dietetics and psychology.



Team Leader for Disability Services Penrith Gerald Murray said their work brings them rewards every day. "Our team is completely dedicated to supporting people with disability to achieve their best life and to access the same rights and opportunities that the broader community, often takes for granted," he said.



"Having the opportunity to serve such a vibrant, caring, and multicultural community as the Penrith and Hawkesbury community, is a bonus."