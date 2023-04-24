Hawkesbury Gazette
Warragamba Dam wall rise plan canned by government

Updated April 24 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:27pm
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon at a flood-soaked Windsor. Picture supplied.
Chris Minns and his ministers just ripped all hope from us in terms of sensible, long term flood mitigation.

- Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon

A controversial plan to raise the wall of Warragamba Dam has been scrapped, a decision greeted with "fury" by Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon.

