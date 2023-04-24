Warragamba Dam wall rise plan canned by government

Chris Minns and his ministers just ripped all hope from us in terms of sensible, long term flood mitigation.- Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon
A controversial plan to raise the wall of Warragamba Dam has been scrapped, a decision greeted with "fury" by Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon.
The NSW government said environmental and heritage impacts, as well as the enormous cost of more than $1 billion, had led to the decision to can the proposal.
The plan to raise the wall by 14 metres was championed by former Penrith MP, Stuart Ayres, for flood mitigation in the Hawkesbury-Nepean valley.
But critics argued it would flood parts of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, inundate hundreds of Indigenous sites and artefacts and destroy habitat.
The Labor government announced on April 19 that instead it would build levies and improve evacuation routes in the Hawkesbury-Nepean.
Hawkesbury mayor, Sarah McMahon, said she was "furious" with the announcement and invited Premier Chris Minns to the Hawkesbury to see for himself the devastation caused by flooding.
"As the mayor of this community, where the Hawkesbury has been under water time and time again, where I have seen homes destroyed, residents without food, complete mental anguish and our local roads and sporting infrastructure smashed, Chris Minns and his ministers just ripped all hope from us in terms of sensible, long term flood mitigation," she posted on her Facebook page.
"We have been abandoned.
"Levy walls and better evacuation routes may help, but they are not the golden ticket. That doesn't even answer how the government intends to pay for the hundreds of millions of dollars of damaged infrastructure in our council area, each and every time it floods," she said.
A Mayoral Minute was passed at Hawkesbury Council's last open meeting, requesting the Premier visit Hawkesbury to discuss the project, along with other outstanding flood related issues.
"I am asking the NSW Premier to visit the Hawkesbury personally and tell us that in absence of raising the dam wall, what are his plans to lessen the impact of the devastating floods that our community will no doubt face again," Cr McMahon said.
"The priority for the State Government should not just be about protecting what's upstream of Warragamba Dam, but crucially, protecting the environment, people, animals and property, that are downstream. Without any plan, our community faces neglect by this government, despite their significant duty of care to assist us.
"The NSW Government remains silent on what they will do to protect our vulnerable community, which equates to simply abandoning us, despite comprehensively knowing about how disastrous the recent floods have been in the Hawkesbury, of which many residents have not yet recovered."
Cr McMahon said the government had ignored figures from Infrastructure NSW, which showed "raising the dam wall would have decreased flood levels by around 3-4 metres in Windsor and reduced the impacts by 70 per cent".
"Infrastructure NSW has the Hawkesbury identified as one of the highest risk areas for floods in NSW which of late, we have all seen to be true," she said. "The consequences of the State Government's bad decision here, where they have ignored the experts, are enormous for our community and we need answers right now, not when the next flood hits us.
"Development also keeps happening across Western Sydney, yet in the Hawkesbury, we seem to suffer from the impacts of this development in terms of water runoff, which also adds to the bathtub effect of our unique catchment. Here in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley, narrow downstream sandstone gorges between Sackville and Brooklyn create natural choke points. Floodwaters therefore back up and rise rapidly, causing deep and widespread flooding across the floodplain. This acts much like a bathtub with five taps (the major tributaries) turned on, but with only one plug hole to let the water out.
"We have spent years educating our community about this, as well as the dangers and effects of flooding in our Local Government Area. The NSW Government now wants to ignore these dangers and leave our community at significant risk.
"Perhaps we also need to educate the new NSW Government as well. Premier Chris Minns, I invite you to come to the Hawkesbury immediately, let us show you the damage still evident everywhere in the Hawkesbury and ask that, if you refuse to raise the dam wall, what will you do to mitigate the high flood risk in the Hawkesbury."
In the neighbouring Blue Mountains, reaction to the announcement differed.
Gungundurra woman and Warragamba resident, Kazan Brown said she was very pleased when she heard the news.
"I can't express how happy and relieved we are that the project isn't going ahead. The area is very special and it should be protected not only for the Indigenous heritage but for the biodiversity."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill also welcomed the decision, saying "cultural heritage and wilderness" will no longer be lost.
"The original proposal did not protect flood prone communities. It was all just smoke and mirrors by the former state government."
Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, called it a "big win for our Blue Mountains community, for ancient Indigenous cultural heritage and for our precious world heritage environment".
