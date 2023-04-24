Warragamba Dam wall rise plan canned by government

"Development also keeps happening across Western Sydney, yet in the Hawkesbury, we seem to suffer from the impacts of this development in terms of water runoff, which also adds to the bathtub effect of our unique catchment. Here in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley, narrow downstream sandstone gorges between Sackville and Brooklyn create natural choke points. Floodwaters therefore back up and rise rapidly, causing deep and widespread flooding across the floodplain. This acts much like a bathtub with five taps (the major tributaries) turned on, but with only one plug hole to let the water out.