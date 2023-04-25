Deerubbin Park improvements from Council operational budget

Talk about perfect timing. Hawkebury Council's improvements to Deerubbin Park at Cornwallis Road, Windsor, came gift-wrapped for children celebrating the Easter school holidays.
To mark completion of works Hawkesbury Council hosted a gathering at the park on Wednesday, April 19, which included activities and games for youngsters, as well as free face painting, coffee and donuts.
A number of representatives from Hawkesbury Valley Rugby Club joined officials at the event, including Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon and fellow councillors Jill Reardon, Les Sheather and Nathan Zamprogno.
Windsor Rotarians prepared a free barbecue.
The Deerubbin Park upgrades were funded via council's capital expenditure as detailed in its operational plan 2021-22.
The delivery of thge upgrade was affected by the major flooding events of 2021 and 2022. The flooding in March 2021 caused extensive erosion damage to the access road adjacent to the northern boundary.
Works needed to be completed in two stages, with the total combined project costing around $1.3 million.
"The Deerubbin Park upgrades include new parking areas, a walking track, a dog off-leash area, lighting and landscaping," Councillor McMahon said.
"I hope everyone enjoys this new open space - it is a great place to meet, get active and enjoy being outdoors by our beautiful river."
An extra $31,000 was also spent installing additional bollards to deter vehicles from accessing the playing field.
Hawkesbury Council's 2023-24 Operational Plan is on public submission until Tuesday, May 16, at yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au.
The plan highlights projects, programs and activities planned for the coming financial year.
Some highlights include $65.6 million on road and drainage improvements, $27.9 million on parks and public space upgrades, and $37.8 million on waste collection, landfill and sewer.
Key initiatives include a continued focus on flood recovery and planning and early commencement of Westinvest projects.
The community can comment on the proposed plan up to close of business on Tuesday, May 16. Visit the yoursay website to view the plan or drop in at council's administration building in George Street, Windsor, or council's Richmond and Windsor library branches.
