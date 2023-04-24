St Albans bushfire recovery projects complete

The latest in a series of rolling Federal and State government-funded improvements around the city following the 2019-20 bushfires were recently unveiled at St Albans.
Hawkesbury Council utilised the final section of $1.68 million in Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Funding to improvements to St Albans Park, the RFS Shed and School of Arts.
It followed projects in Colo Heights, Bilpin and the Macdonald Valley.
In St Albans a new playground with shade sails was built. New picnic shelters and pathways were also made and a conversation circle to honour the history of the St Alban's Writer's Festival was installed.
A community artwork project was also installed in the playground - a mural of tiles designed by local residents expressing their feelings and emotions around the fire and their recovery. This was replicated at both Bilpin and Colo Heights.
The fire resilience of the RFS she was improved, with a new sprinkler system, gutter leaf guards, heavy duty door and window screens, door upgrades, a new radio tower and a 120,000 litre water storage tank and pump for community use during bushfires.
A ten kilowatt solar energy system, shed extension to house more vehicles and a community message board were also built.
Fire resilience improvements were also made at St Albans School of Arts. This included a new sprinkler system, heavy duty door and window screens, and door upgrades. A ten kilowatt solar sprinkler system, air conditioning, new stairs and a retaining wall were also installed.
