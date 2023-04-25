Hawkesbury History: Singleton's Watermills Archaeological Site, Kurrajong

The ownership of the mills passed through a number of hands and included the partnership owning the Waterloo and Lachlan Mills in Port Jackson. One early owner was William Leverton and it is his name that appears on early maps showing the location as Leverton's Mill. By 1835 John Town snr secured ownership of both mills. It was not long after his death that the advent of the fungal disease known as rust in the wheat grown in the area took away local milling. By the late 1850s, the mills had closed and useful equipment was sold off. Some buildings remained but were slowly reduced by neglect, fire and further scavenging until little remained but the stone remnants of today.