Anzac Day offers a chance to honour our past and present heroes

Federal MP Susan Templeman lays a wreath to honour those who fought and died for our country. Picture supplied

Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman reflects on what Anzac Day means to her:



"Every Anzac Day, even when a pandemic restricted our ability to come together, Australians find a way to unite on April 25 to honour those who served in World War 1.

"ANZAC was the name given to a combined force of Australian Imperial Force and New Zealand Army troops who landed on Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula at around dawn on Sunday, April 25, 1915 barely nine months after WW1 began.

"More than 100 years later, Anzac Day gives us the opportunity to honour and remember all Australians who gave their lives while serving our country in any war or struggle throughout the history of our nation.

"Like many Australians, Anzac Day causes me to have personal reflections of members of my own family who served our country.

"Both my grandfathers fought in WW1. Leslie Templeman was 23 when he joined the 3rd Battalion and Ray Axtens was 17 when he wrote to his parents expressing his wish to volunteer and serve in the army.



"He would sign up as soon as he turned 18, in 1915, and being a skilled horseman he enlisted in the 12th Light Horse Regiment.

"Ray went first to Egypt and then to the trenches on the Western Front with the 8th Machine Gun brigade.



"He was gassed but was one of the lucky ones who survived. Leslie was in Belgium, surrounded by mud and horror.

"So many of these family stories, from every conflict since, deserve to be remembered and shared.

"And as we remember all the men and women who have served, we also thank those currently serving. They, and their families, make sacrifices for our security.

"The links between Australia became even stronger this year with the help our RAAF and emergency services provided to Turkiye following their earthquake.

"To farewell that emergency team, and welcome them home standing alongside the Ambassador for Turkiye, was a privilege for me as the representative of the Australian Government.

"And it will equally be a privilege to stand at Anzac Day ceremonies around the electorate of Macquarie to mark the legacy of those first Anzacs which lives on in our hearts.