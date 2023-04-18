Wild apples tamed to make finest cider at Bilpin's Hillbilly Cider Advertising Feature

Shane and Tessa McLaughlin produce a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic ciders, some of which are only available at their Bilpin shed. Picture supplied

In 2007 winemaker Shane McLaughlin and his wife Tessa moved to a home in Bilpin with an orchard.

After a few years spent "tinkering" with making wild ferment cider from the apples that grew there, Hillbilly Cider was born.

"We opened a small cellar door in 2017 - and the minute we opened - we realised we needed more space and to offer food," Tessa recalls.

"So we moved to the property next door in 2019, renovated an old apple packing shed and imported a wood fired pizza oven from Italy.

"The bushfires in December 2019 almost claimed the new cider shed just as we were about to open.

"So we ended up opening at the end of February 2020 - just in time for the first lockdown in March!"

The couple's perseverance paid off and Hillbilly Cider are happily producing a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic ciders, some of which are only available at their Bilpin shed. "Visitors can sit out overlooking the orchard and sipping on a tasting paddle of ciders that they've selected, while eating one of our delicious Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas," Tessa said.

"In cooler months we have log fires. The bar also serves beer, organic wine (also made by Shane) and non-alcoholic options such as kombucha.

"Our harvest shop sells jams, chutneys and more made on-site as well as a nice range of Hillbilly merchandise."

Apart from being an internationally award-winning business, Hillbilly Cider is the only producer in the world that uses the "Julie Apple".



"The Julie is a chance seedling that was discovered by Shields orchard in Bilpin - the first chance seedling since the Granny Smith was discovered 100 years ago," Tessa said. "Our Sweet Julie cider has won 'Best in Class' four times in the Australian cider awards."

Tess said the couple are not just proud of their ciders, they are also committed to serving a small range of delicious wood-fired pizzas using top quality ingredients sourced from an Italian providore. And all the dough is made on site too.

Proud to be part of the local community Hillbilly Cider sponsors the Blue Mountains Music festival and various local sporting teams.

"We've taken part in monthly farmers markets in the Mountains over the last 10 years, building up great relationships with our customers, including Blackheath, Springwood, Glenbrook and Richmond markets," Tessa said.

"We do all our own deliveries to our local wholesale clients each week - keeping all the bars and restaurants in the mountains stocked up with Hillbilly.

"Our Hillbilly truck is a regular feature parked at the villages along the Great Western Highway."

You will find Hillbilly Cider at 2230 Bells Line of Road, Bilpin.

