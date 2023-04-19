Drewy's Footy Fever: Is it time to bin the sin bin?

When I was playing, sin bins were rare. They mostly came due to a professional foul. This is when a player deliberately breaks a rule to stop the chance of a try. Send-Offs were the bigger punishments but that was for blatant and deliberate hits.
In 2001, I played for Parramatta against North Queensland. Our interchange PJ Marsh was sent off for striking and he got a two-week suspension. That was only one of two send offs that year.
I remember it well because we won that game 62-0. That's right, Cowboys fans. 62-0 and one man down!
Legend has it that brutal enforcer Les Boyd was the first player ever sinbinned. As a 16-year-old, he apparently punched a young English player on the 1972 Australian Schoolboys Tour. His team captain Royce Ayliffe soon joined him for the same offence. A group of teenagers getting into fights in northern England in the 1970s. Very different to today's Rugby League.
The first sin bin in first grade was Newtown Jets hooker Barry Jensen in 1981. It was deemed by administrators that there needed so be something less punitive than a full send off in the early 80s.
It has been with us ever since in a variety of five and 10 minute forms.
Last year, we had 12 full send-offs which was easily the most since 1998. 2022 also saw Souths beat the Roosters in what has been called "Sin-Bin Sunday". Seven players were marched in one game.
These very controversial policy changes have been an obvious attempt by the officials to reshape the game.
We have only just finished Round Seven and there have been 44 sin bins. That is a 57 per cent increase from last year. So, the new policy remains.
Interestingly, only 26 players have been charged by the Match Review Committee. So nearly half were not requiring further action.
So, are we going too far in 2023? Is it changing the game for better or worse?
I think the answer comes down to the massive effect of having one less player.
A total of 35 tries have been scored whilst a team is down to 12 men this year. That means there is an 80 per cent chance a sin bin will result in a try. That is a very harsh penalty for some very trivial and petty refereeing decisions.
Latrell Mitchell and Victor Radley are currently vying for "most punished" with Latrell leading by one with eight binnings. Unfortunately, for the Roosters, they have never won a game when Radley gets sent. He is so integral to their team that his absences leave them short in their middle defence and the opposition takes advantage. The Storm scored twice on Thursday night when Radley was off and it won them the game.
In 2023, there are more games being decided by less than six points in the history of footy. That's why audiences are up, ratings are huge, and we are seeing multiple golden points scenarios.
But this closeness means one minor offence can very easily decide an 80 minute game.
That one game could be what decides the make-up of the Top 8 at the end of the year. There is a lot at stake.
Latrell, Victor and our other stars could calm down and play it safe, but it is players like these that make it great to watch.
We want them pushing the limits. We want them desperate to win. We want them pulling off miracles.
I really don't think we want to become touch football or end up like Union or Soccer where penalties decide most games. That is just boring.
This is footy - the greatest game of all.
Finally, my tipping form has been horrendous this year, but I am going for Panthers, Eels, Sharks, Cowboys, Dolphins, Sea Eagles, Roosters and Storm in Round Eight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.