Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Drewy's Footy Fever: Is it time to bin the sin bin?

By Brad Drew
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When I was playing, sin bins were rare. They mostly came due to a professional foul. This is when a player deliberately breaks a rule to stop the chance of a try. Send-Offs were the bigger punishments but that was for blatant and deliberate hits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.