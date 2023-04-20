Hawkesbury Gazette
Services to be held across the Hawkesbury this ANZAC Day

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
April 20 2023 - 5:30pm
ANZAC 2023: Services across the Hawkesbury
ANZAC 2023: Services across the Hawkesbury

ANZAC services, April 23 (Sunday)

Colo: Colo War Memorial, Moran's Rock Reserve 9am (Conducted by Windsor RSL sub-Branch).

