ANZAC 2023: Services across the Hawkesbury

Colo: Colo War Memorial, Moran's Rock Reserve 9am (Conducted by Windsor RSL sub-Branch).
Freemans Reach: Freemans Reach War Memorial, Cnr Blacktown Road and Gorricks Lane 11am (Conducted by Windsor RSL sub-Branch).
Richmond: Richmond War Memorial, Richmond Park. Dawn service 4.45am for 5am.
Windsor: The Windsor Dawn Service will be held at McQuade Park, Windsor, commencing at 5:50am (Conducted by Windsor RSL sub-Branch).
Kurrajong: Kurrajong War Memorial Park ANZAC Dawn Service 4:45am (Conducted by the Kurrajong War Memorial Club).
Pitt Town: Pitt Town, Bathurst Street 9am (Conducted by the Pitt Town ANZAC Day Planning Committee).
Wilberforce: Wilberforce War Memorial, morning service 9am. Arrive 8.30am. (Conducted by the Kurrajong War Memorial Club).
Riverstone: Dawn Service 6am at Riverstone cenotaph, Riverstone Parade. (Conducted by Riverstone RSL sub-Branch).
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
