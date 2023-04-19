Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Off to battle for a place with NSW

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
April 19 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Connellan and Harrison Tolar (pictured) will join fellow Hawkesbury residents Charlie Hollows and Jack Woodbury in the Sydney West Under 15's AFL team headed to Albury in May. Picture supplied.
Lachlan Connellan and Harrison Tolar (pictured) will join fellow Hawkesbury residents Charlie Hollows and Jack Woodbury in the Sydney West Under 15's AFL team headed to Albury in May. Picture supplied.

A group of budding AFL stars from the Hawkesbury have been named in the Sydney West Under 15's AFL team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.