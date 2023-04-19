Off to battle for a place with NSW

A group of budding AFL stars from the Hawkesbury have been named in the Sydney West Under 15's AFL team.
The four boys - who are all members of the GWS GIANTS Academy - are Harrison Tolar (Hills Sports High School), Charlie Hollows (Colo High School), Lachlan Connellan (Colo High School) and Jack Woodbury (Hills Sports High School).
With the Sydney West side, they will play in the NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) Carnival at Lavington Oval, Albury in May.
From the 10 zones across NSW, with teams consisting of students from Public High Schools, the three-day carnival will see a NSW CHS Team selected.
The CHS team will then compete against the independent and Catholic NSW teams, and once again there will be another selection for a combined state side to participate in the National Carnival.
Though preparing for the CHS team and training with the GIANTS Academy, the four boys still play at club level.
Tolar (14-years-old this year) and Woodbury (13-years-old this year) are with the Westbrook JAFC, Hollows (15-years-old this year) plays for Hawkesbury JAFC, and Connellan (14-years-old this year) plays down at Ingleburn JAFC.
And all four of them had a stint playing for the Hawkesbury Saints last year.
Tolar's dad, Martin, said was proud of what his son has achieved so far.
"He's done really well. He worked hard over summer to make sure he put himself in the best position to make that team," he said.
"The good thing is he's still got a year to go. So he's playing an age up, [Connellan] is as well, so that gives them a better chance to maybe make that New South Wales team next year."
Martin thinks the competition will be a great experience for the boys.
"It will help them play football at a higher level, against some pretty competitive teams across New South Wales, especially the kids down in the Aubrey and Riverine area, which are very strong because that's sort of a football heartland.
"But there are very good players up in the North Coast, also in the Hunter as well.
"So it's a good chance to test themselves against the best public school kids in New South Wales."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.