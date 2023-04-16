Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

New Science for Wildlife research offers hope for koalas under climate change

April 16 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Science for Wildlife executive director Dr Kellie Leigh. Picture supplied
Science for Wildlife executive director Dr Kellie Leigh. Picture supplied

As climate change turns up the heat on the already endangered koala, a new Australian study is examining if the Blue Mountains can offer a potential refuge of hope for the iconic marsupial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.