Richmond High opens new Yarning Circles for students and staff

Last week Richmond High School celebrated the official opening of its three new Yarning Circles.
The Yarning Circles are places for the students and staff to talk, share, discuss, educate and have a yarn together.
With the help of Uncle Wayne Cornish, the school designed the three spaces - truth-telling circle, celebration circle and storytelling circle.
Richmond's Principal Angela Heath said the idea of these spaces was also advocated for by her students.
"Which was pretty exciting, because they said that they wanted more outdoor learning spaces when I met with all of my Aboriginal students in terms of last year," she said.
At the official opening, students and staff had the opportunity to experience a Welcome to Country delivered by Senior Darug leader, Melissa Stubbings, which was followed by a Smoking Ceremony by Uncle Wayne Cornish.
Uncle Colin shared Words of Wisdom with the students, before joining with Ms Heath in the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Norman Shillingsworth and Ron Schultz gave a beautiful Didgeridoo performance.
Richmond has been working in collaboration with Kurrajong Heights author and artist Jasmine Seymour, the school's Language and Aboriginal Studies teacher, and Aboriginal Education Officer to implement language and culture classes.
"[The Yarning Circles] have been an amazing addition to our wonderful grounds at Richmond High School," said Ms Heath.
"The opening was pretty exciting. We've already had classes out in those spaces.
"I really want students to experience these spaces to improve their learning outcomes, which is the focus of the whole school."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.