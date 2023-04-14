Uniting behind Hawkesbury Headspace

A Hawkesbury Headspace is one step closer as Uniting NSW.ACT - who provide the service for both Penrith and Katoomba Headspaces - has been awarded the tender to establish and operate the local facility.
Wentworth Healthcare, provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN) and Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, made the announcement on Friday April 14.
The full-service centre, which is due to open in December 2023, will provide young people aged 12 to 25-years-old, their family and friends support for their mental, physical and sexual health, alcohol and/or other drug concerns, as well as assistance with vocational and educational services.
Ms Templeman said she has seen the need for young people to have access to mental health services that are tailored to their needs.
"From the day the Penrith Headspace opened in 2013, I've fought for expansion in the Hawkesbury, and I am so proud to see this finally happening," she said.
"For too long the mental health of kids in the Hawkesbury was an afterthought. Whether they've been isolated, evacuated, or inundated, over the past few years they've lived through some particularly difficult times. As a local school principal said to me: 'our kids just can't catch a break'.
"We know that these events have a compounding effect and a lasting impact so improving access to mental health care for young people is critical and urgent."
Uniting were selected after a rigorous open tender process. The tender assessment panel included local health professionals, a Hawkesbury youth, industry experts, and representatives from the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District and headspace National.
Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said, it was important to find the most suitable provider to deliver the much needed service, and that the provider understood the unique challenges that young people in the Hawkesbury face.
"In advocating for this headspace centre over the last few years, we have undertaken extensive consultation with the community," she said.
"Young people have clearly told us that what they want is the opportunity to help shape this service, to ensure it provides an inclusive, supportive environment where young people can share their concerns and learn coping strategies to navigate life's challenges."
"We believe that with Uniting's experience operating headspace Katoomba and Penrith in our region, and recent outreach services in the Hawkesbury, that they are well placed to deliver this new headspace centre."
Ms Templeman thanked the community - young and old - for their support "to see the Hawkesbury receive the services it deserves".
"The next step is the consultation with the community - young people, their families, schools and professionals - about how to best serve their needs," she said.
The appointment of Uniting follows through on the government's election commitment last year, to provide $3 million over three years for a full service Headspace in the Hawkesbury.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
