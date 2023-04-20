Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

ACC Marsden Park's new Head of Secondary has a long history of educating

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
April 21 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coming from a long-line of teachers, Vanessa Bromhead, the new Head of Secondary at Australian Christian College (ACC) Marsden Park, believes education is a vocation, not just an occupation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.