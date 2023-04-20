ACC Marsden Park's new Head of Secondary has a long history of educating

Coming from a long-line of teachers, Vanessa Bromhead, the new Head of Secondary at Australian Christian College (ACC) Marsden Park, believes education is a vocation, not just an occupation.
Ms Bromhead has been teaching since 2000 and has loved her time working across numerous schools and the country.
Starting off as an high school English History teacher, she quickly moved into focusing on her English teaching. She then fell in love with the pastoral care side of schooling and then boarding.
She has taught at schools in Sydney including Knox Grammar School, St Philip's Christian College at Newcastle and Great Southern Grammar School - a co-ed boarding school in Albany, Western Australia.
Following COVID-19 restrictions easing, Ms Bromhead - who grew up in Parramatta - has now made the move back to NSW and has taken on the role of Head of Secondary at ACC Marsden Park.
"As a head of a secondary school in a very fast growing school and community, my role is really to champion the culture of a Christian school that is unique in its focus and high levels of academics, but with a small school approach to care," she said.
"So we really want to engage with the heart of every student and my role is to ensure that we have a school where every student comes, feels that they belong to a community, they actually connect with the staff and the other students, but they feel safe, they feel valued, and they feel respected.
"My role is to champion that and to also champion what it is to be educated in a Christian school, where Christ comes first. And that comes from every teacher. Not just an occasional teacher, but every teacher.
"I want to focus on having a vast range of opportunities for young people, but within that caring context ... focus on home rooms and teachers who connect one-on-one with students, but they're within a larger school."
Ms Bromhead isn't the first in her family to teach at ACC, as her dad, Malcolm Bromhead, was a long serving principal at ACC Southlands in WA. And it isn't just her and her dad who are educators.
"My Nana - my dad's mom - she had wanted to be a teacher. That was her dream. And then World War Two happened and she wasn't able to study for education and became a nurse to work in the war effort," she said.
"Nana has just had this massive belief in education and was the greatest proponent in our family. So then of Nana's four children - my father being one - three are in education and of the 16 grandchildren, there are nine teachers and educators.
"Nana was always the person who read every essay, everything I've ever written and she was such a proponent of education, and I think that when you're in a family of educators, you often recognise that it's an incredible privilege to work with young people. That it's a vocation, it's not just an occupation."
