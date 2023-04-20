We're back for another road test of exotic craft beers you may find at your local and some that may just become your new go-to.
I love this beer. A great hoppy, tropical fruit aroma hits you from the beginning, but it is the soft, pillow texture that accompanies big hop flavour that mesmerises you.
It is juicy, with robust flavours that go down a treat, making it quite easy drinking for an IPA.
It has great depth. The tropical fruitiness is gorgeous and is matched by a bitterness that balances out the creamy texture.
This brew is hazy, bitter, fruity goodness and one of the best IPAs in Australia. Certainly one of my favourites. Sign me up for the cult.
A traditional German pale lager, Helles or Hell - meaning "bright" in English - is great. It is a clean, malty lager, with some sweet and floral flavours.
It has a low bitterness and goes down very easily. The nice light malts and soft hops, along with a full body gives this plenty of flavour, but nothing that overwhelms the palette.
All of the elements in this brew are well down.
Any lovers of Aussie lagers would enjoy this drink. It adds that bit more flavour and has a bit stronger profile, but keeps it all very simple.
Afterlife is hoppy and slightly fruity on the nose. It is super hoppy throughout, with a nice tingly bitterness, that is long lingering and stronger in the aftertaste.
This hazy brew has big stone fruit flavours, with some nice tropical notes. It is a bit thick and sticky.
The medium body and medium carbonation gives this beer enough, without being too much.
It is a good IPA witch that little bit extra, without overwhelming. It is well balanced and at 8.2 per cent ABV it is thankfully a slow drinker.
If you like IPAs this could be a nice drink every so often. You won't want too many in one sitting, but it could be a nice change.
Heaven immediately hits you with a pungent raspberry aroma, with hints of vanilla, but surprisingly from first sip, those flavours are reversed. The vanilla dominates the palette, followed by a little tart raspberry.
It is creamy, smooth and incredibly sweet, which isn't a surprise being Raspberry Ice Cream. But unfortunately, I don't think the brewers got the balance right.
I don't know if raspberry was the right choice for this drink. It is quite tart and clashes with the vanilla instead of working together to provide a soft, sweet, creamy drink.
But once you're past the initial flavours, you're hit with an aftertaste that is not pleasant. I don't know how to exactly describe it, but a dirty, bitter beeriness.
I was disappointed by this beer. Instead of being a splice of heaven, it was very much grounded on earth.
St Walter was the most intriguing brew for me this week as I don't think I've ever had a black muscat blended beer before ... but I can tell you I definitely will again.
It had an interesting aroma, with a fruitiness and beeriness on the nose. It is well blended and layered, as you can taste each individual quality, from the black muscat grapes and the barrel aged beer.
It has a real and dry mixed berry fruity flavour, a soft sourness and a little funk. I was pleasantly shocked by how much I liked this drink.
It has so much going one, but nothing is clashing and instead all the element build off of one another.
This beer is very tasty and it was nice to find a incredibly strong berry/fruity beer that wasn't a sour, creamy or dessert style, and instead just a good ale.
Rating System:
Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
