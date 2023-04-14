Fashions on the Field is getting a new look at Hawkesbury Cup Day

A tradition almost as old as horse racing itself, racewear is an important part of any race day ... and Fashions on the Field at this year's Hawkesbury Cup Day will be getting a fresh update.
As fashion has evolved over the years, race-wear has seen its own changes, with bonnets turning into fascinators, and hem lines rising in length. Despite this, much of racewear's traditions have stood the test of time.
Gentlemen also take part in the art of fashion, with crisp tailored suits having never gone out of style and a modern flare added to match today's trends.
At Hawkesbury Cup Day on Saturday, April 22, Hawkesbury Race Club's Fashions on the Field competition will evolve into a digital format.
Competitors will be able to upload their images taken from the designated Fashion Chute area, tagging Hawkesbury Race Club's Instagram and Facebook handles, from where they will join the Digital Runway and be judged.
Guest MC and judge, Kiersten Duke, will be on hand to oversee this event. Currently working at Sky Channel, Ms Duke comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience from both growing up with horses and attending race meetings around the world.
Fellow guest judge Lisa Wellings has had a successful background in exhibiting and training many champion show horses, before her love of fashion led her to distinguished success in many FOFT competitions.
"We will offer a great array of prizes for Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gentleman, including a main prize of $500 cash plus offerings from De Bortoli Wines, Karu Distillery and Uber Hair & Makeup Co" said HRC Sales and Marketing Manager, Eliza Babazogli.
"Judges will be looking for a unique Autumn racewear look from head to toe. Attention to detail including headpiece, bag, jewellery and shoes for the Ladies and cufflinks, lapel flower, hat and pocket chief for the gentlemen is encouraged."
"We look forward to this digital format of Fashions On The Field as we aim to promote inclusivity for all racegoers and encourage those to enter who normally wouldn't want to jump on a stage."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.