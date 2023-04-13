Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury Police Area Command unveil 'eye-catching' new vehicle

Finn Coleman
Updated April 13 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:32pm
An "eye-catching", new fit-for-purpose crime prevention and community engagement vehicle will be on the streets around the Hawkesbury from today.

