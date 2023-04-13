Hawkesbury Police Area Command unveil 'eye-catching' new vehicle

An "eye-catching", new fit-for-purpose crime prevention and community engagement vehicle will be on the streets around the Hawkesbury from today.
Hawkesbury Police Area Command (PAC) have partnered with Windsor Auto Group, by way of sponsorship, to provide the vehicle - a MG HS.
It will stand out in the community and actively promote current and emerging crime prevention strategies.
The vehicle uses plug-in hybrid technology to minimise engine emissions and Hawkesbury PAC's Detective Acting Superintendent Daniel Clements said it will act as a drawcard to promote members of the public to engage with Police.
"The sponsorship car will be used to for engagements and engagements during times of crisis, including the floods and fires that we've had recently," he said.
"[It] will free up our fleet, which we can utilise for general response and responding to the community and the needs when required.
"It's just an invaluable asset that we've received. So it's perfect."
The new vehicle will supplement the current fleet and be utilised at events, including the Hawkesbury Show, local school visits, and various engagement activities.
Owner and Director at Windsor Auto Group, Sam Elabbasi, said they are a local family business.
"It's locally owned and operated and supporting the local community," he said. "We can support the [Hawkesbury PAC] at Windsor. It's a good step for us to support students and people in need by supplying the vehicle.
Dealer Principal at Windsor Auto Group, Chris Merrin, said the car will allow the police to keep the general duties cars on the road.
"They can use our car to go around to the PCYCs and so forth. So we're just supporting the community," he said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
