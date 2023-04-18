Richmond Marketplace opens community grants program

Richmond Marketplace is giving away $10,000 to one local organisation to support their work in the community.
Part of ISPT Super Property's Community Kickstart grant program, the initiative is open to all registered local groups and voluntary organisations.
"The Community Kickstart grants program is a contribution that Richmond Marketplace can make to those organisations who have provided much needed support to our local communities," said Richmond Marketplace Centre Manager, Joe Pinterovic.
Applications are now open, and community groups can apply via www.isptcommunitykickstart.com.
Registered local organisations will have until Sunday, May 21 to apply, with the announcement of the successful group taking place on June 5.
