Free mental health recovery program held in Richmond

Catholic Care Western Sydney and Blue Mountains is running a free program to improve people's mental health.
The nine-week REACH Recovery program is designed by the Blackdog Institute, with different wellbeing techniques workshopped each week.
Topics included fostering strengths, dealing with loss and grief, identifying early warning signs and triggers, well-being strategies, nurturing support networks, and creating a well-being plan.
The program will be held over nine weeks on Tuesdays from 10am to 12noon, starting on May 2. The location is Bank Bazaar and Bank Bar and Cafe, 290/294 Windsor Street, Richmond.
There is no cost. Morning tea is provided.
To find out if you are eligible to participate call 8843 2500 or email enquiries@ccss.org.au.
