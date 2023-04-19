New trauma program gives first responders and veterans hope

The trauma specialist team from St. John of God (SJOG) Richmond has developed an approach to care that is giving frontline workers a chance at life again.
First responders - paramedics, police officers, firefighters, rescue workers and military veterans - are repeatedly part of critical incidents in their day-to-day worlds, with more than 80 per cent having experienced traumatic events on the job.
When burnout sets in and memories compound, trauma can overtake the mind, often leading to substance abuse, self-harm, distress, and in the worst cases, suicide.
On admission to hospital for mental health issues, 70 per cent of military veterans and 85 per cent of first responders are diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Patients often admit themselves to hospital with complex PTSD or chronic PTSD when they're already at rock bottom, requiring treatment plans that go beyond the historical "cookie cutter" approach to care.
SJOG's residential Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR) program helps clients work through their trauma using self compassion and become better equipped to cope with life after their trauma.
The STAIR program was originally developed in the US by Maryanne Cloitre for complex childhood trauma. It has been amended by Janja Bojanic, Psychologist and Allied Health Manager at SJOG and her team, to make it relevant for first responders.
Ms Bojanic said the program essentially covers two core elements.
"One is we teach clients how to cope and manage with in a really big and difficult emotions," she said. "To understand what that looks like in their day-to-day, we help them build a sort of comprehensive toolkit of how to manage those emotions in a healthy and helpful manner.
"We also teach them, in the second part of the program, how to manage things at home with their family. How to reconnect meaningfully and build their communication strategies, and try and share that journey with their family as well.
"The program is very much a skills training program. We really equip them with as many tools as they can so they can cope in day-to-day life."
The program is run across 12 sessions and in two different formats, since many clients live in rural or remote areas and can't travel to the hospital for daily sessions.
The residential program has clients visit the hospital for six-days of sessions, followed by a three or four month break where they return home, before completing another six-day round, where they problem solve what got in the way of the use of skills and do high level skills training.
The other version is similar and runs weekly, with clients who can travel, visiting SJOG once a week for 12-weeks to complete the program.
Though a fairly new program, SJOG are seeing some early success in terms of fewer dropouts, shorter treatment times and less adverse impacts through treatment.
Ms Bojanic said what they have seen is a generally a significant decline in PTSD symptoms.
"We use measures - when they come at the assessment, then when they commence the program, and then when they complete the program - and we generally see quite a significant improvement in a reduction of severity of their active PTSD symptoms," she said.
"Particularly a questionnaire, called the PWI (Personal Well-being Index), where clients rate their perceived sense of well-being and we generally see quite a significant increase in that measure as well."
Paul Hardy, a police officer for 34-years from Dalton, NSW, has experienced first-hand the promising results of the STAIR program.
Mr Hardy knew things weren't right when he woke up one day and couldn't go to work.
Quickly diagnosed with PTSD and severe depression, his psychiatrist recommended he go to SJOG Richmond to do their Trauma Recovery Program.
"You think you're doing fine, then the egg shells start to break and you begin to learn what the trauma is all about," said Mr Hardy.
"The best thing is that you're in a small group and you realise that you're all injured, but you feel supported by each other in this completely safe place where you can be honest and really show your emotions.
"I think I kept everything inside for such a long time. I found myself with a group of grown men who were crying and shaking and all supporting each other."
Paul said he cannot speak highly enough of the support he got from the SJOG staff.
"I can honestly say I am trying my best now. I have my down times, but I am ok," he said.
