Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

New trauma program gives first responders and veterans hope

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
April 20 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The trauma specialist team from St. John of God (SJOG) Richmond has developed an approach to care that is giving frontline workers a chance at life again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.