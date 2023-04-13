'Words can't express how proud we are': there's no limits for young Indy

Bligh Park youngster, Indy Aquilina, seems to be successful at any sport she gives a go. Football, boxing, athletics ... it doesn't matter what it is, the 10-year-old works hard and always smashes it.
Aquilina's latest success was her selection to the Australian Under 11 Girls Futsal team, that will be touring the UK in October.
The opportunity to play for Australia came from her performance at the Under 10s National Cup Futsal Championship, which was held at PCYC Hawkesbury in January.
Aquilina captained the NSW side to championship victory, where she was named Most Valuable Player and to the Under 10 Girls Australian All Star Team.
Hawkesbury's latest sporting superstar, began her football career with Colo Soccer Football Club when she was five-years-old.
She moved to the Mount Druitt Rangers for Under 8s and is still with the club now.
But it isn't just football where Aquilina thrives. The Windsor Park Public School student also takes to the ring to box.
As a sponsored athlete at BoxFitt Gym Windsor, she trains under Mark Hardman and already has a few fights under her belt.
But Aquilina doesn't want to stop there and has set her sights on some interstate fights later this year, hoping it could lead to the Golden Glove and maybe even an Australian title.
Thanks to her endurance and fitness from football and boxing, Aquilina was a natural when it came to long-distance running and competes in cross-country - the 1500m and 800m events - representing, Hawkesbury, Sydney West and NSW at different levels.
Aquilina's mum, Judith, said her daughter has pretty much dedicated her life to sport.
"She does a bit of everything," she said. "I think her ultimate dream is to try and make the Australian National team and play for the Matildas.
"We're just taking all of our steps to try and help or assist her in making that dream possible for her."
Though lucky her dad (Tyson) is a physiotherapist and her mum is a pilates and yoga instructor, and that she has a great support system around her, ultimately it's Aquilina's own motivation that has led to her success.
"At the end of the day, it's her ... she's dedicated," said Judith.
"She gets up every morning and does the ball mastery, she takes herself on 3km runs, she stretches morning and night. In all my life, I have never met a 10-year-old girl that is so dedicated. That is so committed to everything she does.
"She makes adults admire her. She's just got that that inner something that you can't beg, borrow, steal or buy."
Both Judith and Tyson can't find the words to describe just how proud of Aquilina they are.
"Way beyond proud," said Judith. It all comes from her. She's so self motivated and she's so determined. There's no words to describe how we feel about what Indy does. She's just one of a kind."
Aquilina and her family have been fundraising for the upcoming UK trip, needing enough to send her and one parent on the tour.
"Our community has just come together to help her and support her. It's been really heartwarming with everything that we have kind of received," said Judith.
To help get Indy Aquilina to the UK, visit tinyurl.com/2p85u9ur for information on how to make a donation.
