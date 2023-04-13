Hawkesbury Gazette
'Words can't express how proud we are': there's no limits for young Indy

By Finn Coleman
Updated April 13 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:40am
Indy Aquilina playing for NSW at the Under 10's National Cup Futsal Championship. Picture supplied.
Bligh Park youngster, Indy Aquilina, seems to be successful at any sport she gives a go. Football, boxing, athletics ... it doesn't matter what it is, the 10-year-old works hard and always smashes it.

