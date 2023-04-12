'Disneyland for gardeners': The Collectors' Plant Fair returns

Rare plant growers and breeders from across the nation will gather to display their unique greens and florals at the Collectors' Plant Fair this weekend.
On the historic grounds of Hawkesbury Race Club at Clarendon on Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, more than 11,000 people are expected to attend the fair.
This year's fair is set to be one of the best in its 18-year history with a huge range of exceptional and one-of-a-kind plants - not seen anywhere else in the world - available to purchase.
"This is no average plant sale!" said Collectors' Plant Fair Convenor, Linda Ross.
"We've got the normal crowd favourites as well as a new breed of young, funky, inner-city growers specialising in indoor plant hybridisation and many renowned and revered growers travelling from across Australia to share their knowledge and plants.
"Some of the rare plants on offer include a white monstera and Amarygia 'Bozandycol' a cross-breed of two genuses, which is like 'breeding a cat and a dog together' in the plant world."
Ms Ross said COVID-19 and social media have both contributed to a deepening of people's knowledge and appreciation of collector plants.
"It's no secret that Australia has seen a plant revolution in recent years. The lockdown from COVID forced many people to bring the wild inside. Over the past three years, people's passion for plants have absolutely bloomed," she said.
"This has rolled into growing and breeding. In many respects, Australia is now leading the world in plant breeding and hybridisation.
"We're seeing an increasing number of people treating plants like living and breathing unique artworks and for the absolute marvels of nature they are."
Ms Ross said she thinks gardeners are looking forward to a great day out to connect with other gardeners.
"Maybe find some plants to replace plants that haven't made it through the floods or heavy rains that we've had over the last three years," she said. "People can really buy the perfect plant for them, because there's such a huge diversity.
"It's kind of like Disneyland for gardeners. Gardening is quite a solitary activity, but [the fair] is an opportunity for people to come together and unite and talk and chat, and completely nerd out on whatever they're interested in.
"It's a heartwarming activity to be surrounded by so many like-minded, smart people."
In addition to rare plants, there are thousands of other greens for sale with budgets ranging from $4 to $400, including edible plants, medicinal herbs, fruit trees, shrubs, perennials, bulbs and dahlias, and long-lost plants that have fallen out of fashion.
A plant creche is available to babysit new purchases, while visitors check out the food stalls, clubs and garden creatives.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
