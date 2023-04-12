Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Drewy's Footy Fever: Can the Tigers roar again?

By Brad Drew
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wests Tigers working hard at training. Picture by Simon Bennett.
The Wests Tigers working hard at training. Picture by Simon Bennett.

2023 is a tough year to be a West Tigers fan. In fact, the last 11 years have been tough. The Tigers haven't played finals football since 2011.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.