Drewy's Footy Fever: Can the Tigers roar again?

2023 is a tough year to be a West Tigers fan. In fact, the last 11 years have been tough. The Tigers haven't played finals football since 2011.
In that year, they came fourth beating the Dragons into a semi-final only to lose to the Warriors and miss out on a Grand Final against Manly.
That year the coach was Tim Sheens, the captain was Robbie Farah and superstar Benji Marshall was the face of Rugby League. Sheens had already taken the Tigers to a 2005 premiership, and multiple late run finals appearances.
From 1999 to 2011, they were a very good team with a strong group of local juniors who played attacking football. The 'forced' merger of the foundation clubs Balmain and Wests gave them a strong history and very large support base. The future looked bright with youth in their lower grades including Mitchell Moses and James Tedesco.
However, after more than a decade of multiple coaches and ongoing failure, the club 'won' it's first wooden spoon in 2022. During those years the club lost most of its junior talent with Moses, Tedesco, Aaron Woods, Martin Taupau, Josh Addo-Carr, Nathan Brown and Andrew Fifita heading off to greener pastures. Luke Brooks was the only star junior who stayed, but he now has the unwanted record of having a 12-year first-grade career and the most NRL games by a player who has never played a final. Ouch!
The Tigers have never lacked talent. If there were no salary cap, management or culture issues, the Tigers could be fielding this side in 2023: James Tedesco, Josh Addo Carr, Blake Austin, Moses Suli, Marika Koroibete, Luke Brooks, Mitchell Moses, Aaron Woods, Apisai Koroisau, Martin Taupua, Curtis Sironen, David Klemmer, Nathan Brown, Adam Doueihi, Charlie Staines, Isaiah Papali'i, John Bateman.
For a team like this to turn out in the future, something had to change. This change came in the shape of history, with a 73-year-old Tim Sheens signing on again as Head Coach with Farah and Marshall as his assistants. It was also announced that Marshall will succeed Sheens as coach in 2025.
There was a lot of doubt about these coaching selections, but I sincerely hoped that the Tigers improved in 2023 as a result. Unfortunately, this has not occurred.
The Tigers have lost 6 games to start the season. Heading back into 2022, they have lost 11 games in a row and 18 out of their last 19. There is now an official betting market which is offering attractive odds on them failing to win a single game this season. That breaks the heart of any supporter.
In the 115 years of Australian Rugby League, no team has made the finals after six initial losses and I can confidently say that record won't change. But they played OK in their weekend loss to the Eels and with some luck could have won it.
They now have a bye, then Sea Eagles, Panthers, Dragons and Rabbitohs over the next month. That will be tough for them, especially with Adam Doueihi out for the rest of the season. Hopefully, the experience of Sheens will combine with the canniness of Farah and the flair of Marshall to allow them to get a win or two in the near future. Their supporters deserve it.
My tips this week are: Rabbitohs, Sharks, Storm, Warriors, Panthers, Broncos, Dragons and Eels.
