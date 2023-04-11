Walk Everyday May: coming together to help and heal

Helping people heal. That is what Aria-Joshes Keeshan hopes her Walk Everyday May event will achieve.
Ms Keeshan started Walk Everyday May last year, wanting to bring awareness to family violence.
She began by setting small goals to walk each day in the month of May and hosting an online event with a few speakers, including one from the Women's Cottage in Richmond.
The 33-year-old Hobartville resident said the event came out of her own experience.
"I'm grateful for what I have, but it is something ongoing for me," she said.
"I found that starting the event was really helping with my healing and I felt like it would be healing for other people.
"I have met some people through starting this event, and they've become like family to me. It's just a big part of my healing."
Last year Ms Keeshan and the event was supported by White Ribbon Australia - which aims to elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.
This year she has wanted to concentrate more on family violence and is working with RizeUp Australia, whose mission is to drive awareness of domestic and family violence within society.
This year's event will be themed around asking people why they are an ally for victims of family violence, allowing anyone to share their stories and experiences in a safe environment and hopefully helping others.
"I thought maybe that might get people interested, if they struggle with family violence or something, to network," said Ms Keeshan.
"I'm trying to raise awareness to get people more involved.
"I'm going to put up posters and I'm going to try to get people to wear purple to raise awareness, and [the live stream] will have a link to the the fundraising page I have for that event."
Ms Keeshan will be launching the online event on Saturday, May 6 at 1pm, through Facebook live at tinyurl.com/2p8ce8mu.
"Wear purple, grab a cuppa to discuss why you are an ally for victims of Family Domestic Violence," she told the Gazette.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
