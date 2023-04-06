Hawkesbury Gazette
A makeover for meat trays: the world's first Mushie Meat Tray

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:55pm
Fourth generation mushroom farmer, Chris Tolson, from White Prince Mushrooms. Picture supplied.
The iconic Aussie meat tray is getting a new look, with some help from some local Hawkesbury mushroom farmers.

Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

