A makeover for meat trays: the world's first Mushie Meat Tray

The iconic Aussie meat tray is getting a new look, with some help from some local Hawkesbury mushroom farmers.
A new study from Australian Mushrooms (conducted by Pureprofile) has revealed that more than a quarter (27 per cent) of 1002 Australians sampled would rather win an RSL meat tray than go surfing at Bondi Beach.
However, it also showed that almost half of Aussies (43 per cent) would like to see more variety in their RSL meat trays, with a further 33 per cent saying they would love a 'flexitarian' (meat and mushroom) version of the classic raffle prize.
Australian Mushrooms wanted to celebrate Aussies' love of the meat tray with the launch of the world's first Mushie Meat Tray at Canterbury- Hurlstone Park RSL on Thursday, March 30.
The Mushie Meat Tray was launched by ex-NRL player and television presenter Beau Ryan and was adorned with butcher-quality cuts of Portobellos, Buttons, Flats, Swiss Browns and Cups, alongside the traditional trappings of sausages and rissoles.
White Prince Mushrooms - who have farms at Glossodia, Vineyard and Londonderry - are among the farms supplying mushrooms for the trays.
Fourth generation Hawkesbury mushroom farmer Chris Tolson said the new look trays are a "good win".
"From a growing perspective having more sales is always good, but I think it's also good for RSLs because mushrooms are really a healthy choice," he said.
"They've got a lot of flavour to offer and they're really good on the health benefits like they're low in calories, they've got some good fibre to them, and anyone can enjoy them.
"There's a big trend with the vegetarians or flexitarians ... so giving the options of the mushrooms just lets anyone enjoy winning a meat tray, which is always a good feeling."
White Prince has more than 50 years' experience in mushroom production in the Hawkesbury, and are a vertically integrated mushroom producer, from the beginning of compost right through to distribution at the end, and straight to local retailers and big chains.
Mr Tolson thinks the opportunity mushrooms provide, being grown year-round, all indoors and climate controlled, is great.
"There's never going to be a shortage of them," he said. "They have a lot of flavours.
"You can have just a mushroom meat tray or you can have mushrooms with the meat.
"We find that it adds a lot of I would say zing, but it has a real complimentary flavour to steaks and all the other assortment, bits and pieces you find in a meat tray. So it can can really make them pop."
Mr Tolson said White Prince were really proud about growing a unique, healthy product for people.
"We're really proud of its identity and flavours. We just want to get the message out there that it's it's a really good way to boost your like your fibre intake," he said.
"It's a really healthy eating alternative and people should just be eating more mushrooms and with the meat tray, it just complements each other really well.
"Get amongst it."
The Mushie Meat Trays are set to be rolled out nationwide, with Australian Mushrooms launching a toolkit to help RSLs create their own take on the tray.
Trays are also being raffled off to local community groups. Enter by tagging a deserving community group under the Mushie Meat Tray launch post on the Australian Mushrooms Instagram page.
For more information on the Mushie Meat Tray visit tinyurl.com/wamff26j.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.