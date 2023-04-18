The Australian television classic A Country Practice stopped filming three decades ago, but some fans just can't let it go.
Trent Hooper from Kilcunda in Victoria is organising a fan day in May - an opportunity to meet with other like-minded fans and visit the Hawkesbury-region set locations of the iconic Australian soap.
The A Country Practice Fans Get Together event will give fans the chance to "get a photo or two of set locations we are all so familiar with seeing on this fantastic Aussie drama".
A Country Practice first aired on November 18, 1981. Fast forward 41 years and it is still as popular as ever, Mr Hooper said. The soap was broadcast on the Seven Network until November 22,1993.
The event is on May 6 when fans will meet at Australia's oldest church - Ebenezer Church (95 Coromandel Rd, Ebenezer) about 13km from Windsor - at 10.30 am for an 11am start. Tea/coffee, scones with jam and cream are available to purchase at the church shop.
Mr Hooper runs the A Country Practice fan page on Facebook called Welcome To Wandin Valley and said fans can book through the page. More than 130 people have responded to the event on the Facebook page.
Mr Hooper said he fell in love with this show as a teenager - his mum Kathryn Hooper was a big fan.
"I used to watch as a kid with my Mum. We loved the show. Mum met Joyce Jacobs who played Esme Watson and said I have a 16-year-old son who loves you, lol."
"I'm in touch with a lot of the old cast, they are very friendly and great to their ACP fans."
On the tour fans will go on from the church of many famous Wandin Valley weddings and then drive around some beautiful areas of Pitt Town and Windsor and pass several outside building locations featured throughout the show. The tour is free, but fans need to rsvp.
"You will need your own car and GPS tracking system to find each location. We will meet at each location, spend roughly 15 minutes taking photos, then drive on to the next location," he said.
Several buildings around Pitt Town including the Bird in Hand were used in filming. Molly's house was at Maraylya, Windsor High was the local high school and the A Country Practice GP clinic was in North Street, Windsor. The Wandin Valley police station was in Johnston Street, Pitt Town.
Mr Hooper said some of the properties are private residences. He has advised tour goers to wear sensible walking shoes and to bring a bottle of water and snacks.
"I am by no means a tour guide and nor will this be a talking tour. Also I am not getting paid whatsoever.
"I've met some lovely fans through my page. We are chasing 10,000 followers, we are over 9000 now."
The tour will take between two and three hours.
At its height ACP was said to have been watched by half Australia's population.
The iconic Australian series is now available to a new generation via streaming on 7Plus. ACP was essential viewing on Monday and Tuesday nights in the 1980s when it screened throughout most of the year.
There is a chance that a surprise guest could make an appearance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.