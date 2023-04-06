Macquarie Towns Arts Society running workshops over Easter holiday break

Macquarie Towns Arts Society (MTAS) will once again be running its popular School Holiday Art & Craft workshops this Easter Holiday break.
MTAS is a not-for-profit community organisation promoting Art activity in the Hawkesbury area.
The holiday program is for children aged five to 15-years-old and will be held in the class room at Richmond Art Supplies (Shop 1, 328 Windsor St, Richmond).
MTAS hopes to encourage budding artists and give kids something fun and creative to do in the holidays, in a safe and friendly environment.
The schedule for MTAS's School Holiday Art & Craft Workshop Program - Easter Holidays, 2023 is:
Each two-hour workshop costs $15, with everything supplied and Bookings are essential. Call Deidre 0412 979 731.
MTAS also runs After School Art Classes for children (seven to 12-years-old). The next eight-week term (Term 2) begins Monday, May 1, 4-5.30pm, with enrolment now open. For more information go to mtas.com.au.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.