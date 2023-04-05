Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

The Intergenerational Program: 'a new and innovative style of care'

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated April 6 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"This is a new and innovative style of care, that has been shown to improve social connections and physical health outcomes for older people," said Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay on the Intergenerational Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.