The Intergenerational Program: 'a new and innovative style of care'

"This is a new and innovative style of care, that has been shown to improve social connections and physical health outcomes for older people," said Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay on the Intergenerational Program.
Wentworth Healthcare, provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN), is excited to be funding the Intergenerational Program across the region.
Intergenerational programs bring together older adults and children for regular, group-based activities that are usually held weekly over a defined time-period.
Sessions can range from play-based interactions, leisure activities, pre-school visits, purposeful learning experiences and more.
Funding for the program has been provided as part of the Federal Government's response to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.
NBMPHN is seeking suitable providers to design and deliver one or more Intergenerational Programs in the Hawkesbury, Blue Mountains, Lithgow and Penrith areas.
Ms Reay, said an emerging issue across NSW is that older people are prematurely accessing Residential Aged Care.
"One contributing factor may be that their physical and mental health is declining earlier than expected due to a lack of meaningful connections and activities designed to keep them healthier for longer," she said.
This local program will bring together older people living in the community or Independent Living Accommodation, 65-years-old and over (or 55-years-old and over for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples) and children aged three to five-years-old for group-based interactions.
"The objectives are to foster meaningful engagement between the generations, enriching learning opportunities and improving the social, health and wellbeing outcomes for both older people and children," Ms Reay said.
Intergenerational Learning Australia's CEO, Greg Cronan, said making communication and learning fun and meaningful is important for both age groups and staff.
"Well-planned, purposeful and enjoyable intergenerational programs involving children and much older people, results in positive changes to their mood, behaviour, socio-emotional communication abilities, cognitive skills and overall wellbeing," he said.
"Implicit to these interactions is reducing the loneliness and isolation that is experienced by many older people."
Proposals from a variety of organisations are welcome. The program design is flexible and can be based on a model that the provider chooses. Part of the initiative's goal is to support independent living for as long as possible.
Tender submissions close at 5pm on Thursday, May 11. For more information visit nbmphn.com.au/tenders.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
