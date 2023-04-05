Rejuvenated Coles Windsor welcomes back it's shoppers

The new-look Coles Windsor store has officially opened its doors.
One year on from rallying to support the local community during the floods of 2022, Coles Windsor has revealed a rejuvenated store, offering an array of impressive new features.
Unveiled by staff on Wednesday, April 5, the upgraded store includes an array of innovative features including a new-look bakery, extensive deli range and larger fresh produce section.
Catering to busy shoppers, Coles Windsor will feature a large range of convenience meals for customers to grab-and-go, including curries and lasagnes, plus a variety of ready-made sandwiches, salads and hot food for quick and easy lunches.
The open front bakery, complete with flatbread flipped daily, sourdough and celebration cakes, will also include a patisserie fridge offering an array of sweet treats.
The store also includes a donut machine and a frozen dessert bar with mochi, mini gelato and macarons.
It's not just shoppers that will have more reason to enjoy the weekly shopped, wirh a pet treat bar for four-legged friends, which includes a pick-and-mix selection of tasty dog treats.
Click&Collect will still be available, which allows shoppers to have their online grocery order delivered straight to their car at the dedicated concierge service right outside the store.
The updates to the store follow a difficult fews years for the Hawkesbury community, repeatedly impacted by floods, and at times leaving many isolated and with limited access to supplies or emergency assistance.
In partnership with Helping Hands Hawkesbury, Coles Windsor was able to provide much needed relief to the community, delivering food and supplies to the affected families.
Team members came together in the support effort and lined up at the banks of the Hawkesbury River in 2021 passing bags of groceries to Hawkesbury Helping Hands, ready for dispatch.
Coles Windsor Store Manager Mandy Manley - who has worked with Coles for 27 years - said she was excited to open the doors to the community after such a challenging time.
"Our Hawkesbury community has been through so much in the last 12 months and it's amazing to see where we are now a year on from terrible flooding," she said.
"The commitment and perseverance of our experienced team is reflective of the passion we have for servicing our community.
"We are all delighted to offer customers the best possible shopping experience, promising great variety and value with every visit."
Coles Windsor continues to work with Helping Hands and is donating a $1000 gift card to commemorate the store's renewal, as part of its partnership with SecondBite, an organisation that helps distribute unsold edible food to disadvantaged Australians.
Helping Hands CEO, Linda Strickland, was delighted to accept the donation from Coles.
"Coles Windsor has been amazing in assisting us at Hawkesbury Helping Hands, not only with the flood relief last year, but through droughts, bushfires and other disasters that have struck our community," said Ms Strickland.
"We are so appreciative of the team's continuous hard work and dedication; we would not be able to do the work we do without the support of organisations like Coles."
The team off 111 at Coles Windsor also includes four long serving team members, who have all been with Coles for more than 25 years - Rachel McClure, Theresa Peace, Judy Wilczak and Chris Northey - who were responsible for cutting the ribbon to unveil the new look store as they celebrate their major milestones with the supermarket.
Coles Windsor is located at Windsor Riverview shopping centre (223 George Street, Windsor). The store is open 7am - 10pm daily, with underground parking available.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
