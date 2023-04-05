Drewy's Footy Fever: Community has pride in the Panthers

Whilst wondering what to write in this week's column, I came across an article from Telegraph scribe, Paul Kent.
Kent wrote about the Panthers being the NRL's ugliest brand and lacking class. He referred to the Coach Ivan Cleary as "Not-So-Cerebral". He then went on to criticise Cleary's 400 game coaching career. Kent was being his usual negative self.
I could have ignored him, but these disputatious comments needed refuting.
Before I go on, I declare that I am a former Panthers player and I am currently on the coaching staff.
But that means I get to see the Panthers culture from the inside. I know the system and the club very well.
Kent was also a player. He had one first grade match for Parramatta in 1989. Although that has apparently made him a media expert, I don't think the Panthers are seeking his advice on anything to do with footy or their brand.
The Panthers are the NRL benchmark for many reasons. They are professionally managed at all levels. From Group Chief Executive Brian Fletcher right through to the bar staff at North Richmond, the Panthers are a well drilled, tight unit. They have a strong board, a profitable club and they reinvest in their sport and their community. They continue to support the current and future NRL generations.
The team has a predominantly home-grown roster and over 50 former players in rival teams in NRL and Super League had a start at Penrith.
Did you know that Damien Cook, Matt Burton, Maika Sivo, Wade Graham and even Joseph Sua'ali'i started in the Penrith system? They are just some of the long list who have had good careers because of the Panthers setup.
Current first graders like Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards and Brian To'o have been supported and nurtured since they were 14 or 15-years-old. That creates loyalty. Over 9,000 players are in the Penrith Junior Rugby League. It is the largest Rugby League nursery nationally and it is growing. There are 22 local rugby league clubs that play over 5,000 games every season through 445 junior teams and 90 senior teams.
The amount of locals that are employed weekly in the organisation is huge. So many families survive each week from wages from the Panthers Club. Their entire setup then entrench themselves in the local community
Initiatives such as 'Panthers on the Prowl' has supported over 25,000 children educationally since 2000.
As a local, I see the Panthers jersey every day on men, women and children.
So therefore Mr Kent, I don't see the Panthers having a branding issue in Penrith, Hawkesbury, Blacktown or the Blue Mountains.
There is such pride in being a Panther. It is everywhere. This team matters to our area and the support continues to grow because the community matters to the team. To be honest, Kent's comments aren't taken too seriously by those who played more than 80 minutes first grade.
The Panthers and the local community will keep enjoying the benefits of being successful. Kent can watch and report from the sidelines.
My tips this week are: Roosters, Bulldogs, Cowboys, Panthers, Broncos, Titans, Warriors, Eels.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.