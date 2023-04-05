Youthfest returns to the Hawkesbury in 2023

Youthfest is back for 2023! The free event celebrating young people in the Hawkesbury returns for another year.
Youthfest 2023 will be held on Friday, April 21 from 1pm to 4.30pm at North Richmond Community Centre (33 William Street, North Richmond).
It is for youth aged 12 to 25-years-old and no bookings are required. Young people in the Hawkesbury are invited to come along and enjoy an afternoon of live music, an obstacle course, taekwondo demonstrations, face painting and glitter tattoos, books/chess/Connect 4, a BBQ, coffee, ice cream, slushies and more.
Youthfest is a Youth Week event proudly sponsored by Hawkesbury City Council, North Richmond Community Centre and Prismatic Group.
Youth Week began as an NSW Government initiative in 1989 and has since grown to be a celebration of young people across Australia. It is organised by young people for young people.
National Youth Week is jointly supported by Federal, State and Local Governments.
Youth Week 2023 will be from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 30 with the theme "Connect. Participate. Celebrate.".
In addition to Youthfest, there will be several other local activities held in the Hawkesbury to celebrate Youth Week this year.
The activities will be:
Nature Craft Workshops at Bowen Mountain Hub on Thursday, April 13 from 1pm to 2.30pm (12-18 years) - Bowen Mountain Park Hall, 103 Lieutenant Bowen Road, Bowen Mountain - Bookings required by emailing taryn.leahy@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au.
Futuristic Transport Craft Workshops at Wilberforce OOSH on Wednesday, April 19 from 9.30am to 10.30am and 11am to midday - 8 Macquarie Road, Wilberforce - Bookings required by calling 4575 1860 or emailing wilberforceoosh@hotmail.com.
Karaoke and Disco Party at Glossodia Community Centre on Thursday, April 20 from 11am to 1pm - 162 Golden Valley Drive, Glossodia - Bookings required by calling 4576 5542.
Nearest and Dearest Dinner at Platform Youth Services on Thursday, April 20 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm - Bookings required by calling 4760 0800 - address and more information available when booking.
Karaoke Night at Bligh Park Youth Centre (Tiningi) on Thursday, April 20 from 4pm to 8pm - 139 Colonial Drive, Bligh Park - Bookings required by calling 0476 946 858.
Juice for Youth (hosted by PCYC) at Richmond Marketplace on Thursday, April 27 from 4pm onwards - Richmond Marketplace, 78 March Street, Richmond.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
