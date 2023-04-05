"Life's too short ... get out and do what you can do". That is the message 12-year-old Levi Douglass has received from his father, Josh.
Levi was just six-years-old when he was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma (a benign brain tumor, wrapped around the pituitary gland) and began to undergo treatment to 'debulk' the tumour.
Unfortunately the tumour cannot be removed and has massively impacted his vision, with a complete loss of sight in one eye and 10 per cent tunnel vision in the other. But that hasn't stopped him from living the life of a "normal kid".
Levi was recently selected by Little Athletics to compete as part of the NSW mixed team for the Australian Little Athletics Championship in Melbourne at the end of April.
Following surgery in May 2022, Levi's doctor told him he would have to stop riding his dirt-bike for at least a year, so he joined back up with his athletics club, Hawkesbury City Athletics Centre.
He has enjoyed his time in the sport, having achieved some great results including a few gold and silver medals in his class.
"He loves doing it," said Josh Douglass. "His eyesight is pretty bad as well. So, he's got a cane.
"We've got one of the support teachers from the Guide Dogs that come around and takes him around Richmond, to show him how to use the stop lights and what to look for.
"We just want him to be able to be a normal kid. We are just so proud of him as parents."
With Levi's selection to the NSW Little Athletics team, he will have to travel to Melbourne for competition, which poses some difficulties for him and his family.
Due to the brain tumour Levi can't fly - due to the air pressure in planes, also Levi's family doesn't have the funds for them to travel interstate.
Levi's nan, Ashley Sherry, decided to set up a GoFundMe for the Londonderry family, trying to raise the money needed to send Levi and his family to the championships.
"He's just gone from strength to strength," said Ms Sherry. "He's a bundle of laughs when you talk to him. He just laughs at everything and anything.
"He seems to have found his groove ... I just thought I'd do the fundraiser as this was a really good achievement for him.
"I'd like to try and give him, give the family, as much help as possible, so that he can get there and compete at his very, very best. And who knows where it's gonna lead him?"
To donate to the GoFundMe for Levi visit tinyurl.com/2knbt89x.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.