Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

"Get out and do what you can do': Helping Levi live his life

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated April 5 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Life's too short ... get out and do what you can do". That is the message 12-year-old Levi Douglass has received from his father, Josh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.