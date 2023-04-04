Councils to plug in new energy-saving LED street lamps

An agreement between Endeavour Energy and seven Western Sydney councils - including Hawkesbury City Council - will see the installation of 52,200 energy-saving LED street lamps.
Under the Western Sydney Energy Program, councils will be replacing older, less efficient 'mercury vapour' light bulbs, saving ratepayers more than $3.2 million and reduce greenhouse gases by 14,000 tCO2.
Residents across the participating LGAs will also benefit from brighter, more reliable, and higher-quality street lighting and improved public safety.
Endeavour Energy - the electricity distributor for greater Western Sydney - is investing $50 million in the council street light upgrade across its network which is expected to be completed by 2024.
The Western Sydney Energy Program is coordinated by Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC).
Joining Hawkesbury in the program are Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Cumberland, Hills, Lithgow and Liverpool councils.
General Manager of Business Services, Endeavour Energy, Andrew Pitman, said they were pleased with the partnership to achieve both environmental and financial benefits for the participating communities.
"The new LED street lights are up to 60 per cent more energy efficient and have a significantly longer life than mercury lights lasting up to 20 years," he said.
"Across Western Sydney, the program will save more than 14,000 of tCO2. each year - that's equivalent to taking over 6,000 cars off the road for a year.
"By using this new technology, we are able to provide more efficient and sustainable public lighting that will improve the safety of local communities while also saving ratepayers money."
WSROC president and Hawkesbury Deputy Mayor, Councillor Barry Calvert, said street light make up a "very large part of councils' electricity bill".
"Public street lighting costs ratepayers millions of dollars each year, with street lighting dominating councils' energy costs," he said.
"So, anything councils can do to reduce costs - and carbon emissions - will allow councils to redirect funding to other projects, infrastructure and wider services."
"The Western Sydney Energy Program is among the most ambitious street lighting replacement projects NSW has ever seen."
For details about the Western Sydney Energy Program, visit tinyurl.com/2s73kcu9.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.