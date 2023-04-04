Hawkesbury Gazette
Councils to plug in new energy-saving LED street lamps


By Finn Coleman
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:56pm
An agreement between Endeavour Energy and seven Western Sydney councils - including Hawkesbury City Council - will see the installation of 52,200 energy-saving LED street lamps.

