"[Stuart Benson] was everything you could want in an auctioneer, he was funny and very entertaining, and boy could he sell. All the outfits were purchased including a pair of socks, which was truly amazing," said Ms Reid. The night's MC, Gregg Todd, kept the show running like clockwork. Ms Reid said the backstage crew were wonderful, making sure the models were ready to go on stage, on time, and the show ran smoothly when some last minute changes came through. The HRC 'Dress to Impress in 2023' fashion evening surpassed all expectations with the Horseland Raffle raising $780, while the auction of the modelled clothes brought in $2,434.37, bringing the total raised on the night to $3,214.37.