The dresses impressed at riding club fashion evening

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
April 4 2023 - 10:36am
Months of work finally came together for the Hawkesbury Riding Club (HRC) on Friday, March 10, as more than 100 people turned out for the clubs 'Dress to Impress in 2023' fashion evening.

