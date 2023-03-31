'Shop local': keeping communities strong

To keep local communities strong during the current, uncertain financial times, IGA (Independent Grocers of Australia) are encouraging Australians to "shop local".
Research from Price Waterhouse Coopers has shown that IGA supermarkets contribute more than $8.2 billion into the Australian economy each year. IGA believes this should give people even more reasons to support local independent family-owned businesses, which supports local jobs, families, suppliers and charities.
The Hawkesbury has three IGAs, including at Pitt Town, which is owned and operated by Moneeb Khan and his brother, Muhtab. They took over from their parents (George and Francis) two-years-ago, who ran the supermarket for nearly 35 years. Mr Khan said he and his brother grew up in Pitt Town and in the store.
"Customers that come here now, they've pretty much seen us grow up, as kids ... and then now both of us are 30," he said.
"To go through that, it's quite unique to experience. I think it's very rare to see families come through a business over that many years and decades."
The brothers worked in the shop as kids, before moving on to university and eventually full time jobs in retail support roles.
"We gathered a lot of experience from there," said Mr Khan. "We saw pretty much how the town was also evolving and changing over time.
"It was really important for us to keep this business within the family and grow it from what we think we could grow it to. And we're working really hard ... everyday pretty much, just trying to make sure that customers are enjoying the experience when they come in to shop with us.
"That's very important to us, that their overall experience is great."
Mr Khan said one of the big things they are proud of at Pitt Town IGA is the large range of local products.
"From our lettuce, to our mushrooms, our eggs, lots of other condiments, honey from Bilpin ... we range a lot of local products, we support a lot of local families that are producers of goods. The customers love that, and they support that and that's what I think really makes it unique for us, because we have this ability to showcase the greatness of the Hawkesbury area. I think we're very blessed in this area. We've got a large agricultural industry, a large farming industry, and I think it comes together very well. When you actually really care about what's coming up in your backyard, and you want to support it."
Mr Khan said with the IGA brand they have the power and ability to support local producers and suppliers.
"It gives us the mobility and strength to present products to our customers, and in contrast, benefit the economy of the local area," he said.
"IGA is known for the local love they have with the communities that they're in."
Mr Khan said IGA tries to be competitive with major supermarkets, including a price match program, the every day low prices brand and "a great home brand".
"We are providing a very high value offer to our customers in the town and that's what the locals love, because we're not just saying to them, just because we're local come shop with us, we're showing them that there's value in you shopping in shopping here," he said. "We have an IGA rewards program. So customers, every time they shop, they just scan the rewards card. They collect points, they go into draws, they win prizes and have access to exclusive specials in the store. So there's always an added benefit to come customers shopping with IGA and that's really important for us."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.