'Shop local': keeping communities strong

"We are providing a very high value offer to our customers in the town and that's what the locals love, because we're not just saying to them, just because we're local come shop with us, we're showing them that there's value in you shopping in shopping here," he said. "We have an IGA rewards program. So customers, every time they shop, they just scan the rewards card. They collect points, they go into draws, they win prizes and have access to exclusive specials in the store. So there's always an added benefit to come customers shopping with IGA and that's really important for us."

