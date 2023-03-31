A cracking year for Freemans Reach: the new premiers on the block

Freemans Reach Cricket Club's First Grade side wrapped up a massive season for the club, with an impressive Grand Final performance.
The club had two of its senior teams reach the grand finals, with both First and Third Grade set to take the field on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26.
First Grade were facing Riverstone Cricket Club at Owen Earle Oval, Bensons Lane, where unfortunately, only three overs were possible on day-one.
On day-two, Freemans Reach were in the field first and managed to bowl Riverstone all out for 114 from 40.2 overs.
Lachlan Beasley led the way with the bowl, taking 4/31, while David Byrnes took three wickets, Patrick Horne had two and Edwin George had one wicket.
Now with bat in hand, Freemans Reach only needed a draw to win the competition - having finished in third place on the ladder, to Riverstone's fourth - and the team was up to the task.
In 64.5 overs, Freemans Reach managed to score 8/99, beautifully defending their wicket
David McMahon played a masterful innings hitting 22 runs not out from 102 balls, while Edwin George spent much of the last hour at the crease with McMahon, and scored one run not out from 52 balls.
First Grade and their fans were thrilled with the result and celebrated alongside Freeman Reach's Third Grade, whose match was abandoned, handing them the premiership by virtue of being minor premiers.
Freemans Reach president George Greentree, who is in his 49th consecutive year with club as either president or secretary, said he was proud of the whole club and everything that they were able to achieve in the 2022/23 season.
"It's been a great year for us. Not only do we win First and Third Grade, we also won Under 15s and Under 13s," he said. "It was a big year for the club.
"Thanks to all of the sponsors, coaches and players. They've all done the club very proud this year and as president, I can't say enough how proud I am of them.
"I'm proud of not just the performances, but of every member of our club."
It wasn't just a big moment for the club, as two of its players - who won premierships with the club in 1974 - played their final matches in club cricket.
55-year-old Bruce Earle finished his long and successful stint with Freemans Reach, winning the First Grade premiership on the ground that was named after his father - Owen Earle.
Earle's family history with Freemans Reach Cricket Club goes back even further.
His grandfather, 'Snowy' Smith was one of the club's original superstars, and played in both the club's first premiership win and its first A Grade/First Grade premiership victory.
David Byrnes, 54-years-old, also finished his playing days with the premiership victory.
Freemans Reach Cricket Club will be celebrating the season and all of its players at its presentation night on Sunday, May 21 at North Richmond Panthers.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.