St Matthew's students and staff 'Light it up Blue'

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 31 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:53pm
In recognition of World Autism Awareness Day (April 2) and Walk for Autism Week (March 25 - April 1), the staff and students at St Matthew's Primary School in Windsor were lighting it up blue this past week.

