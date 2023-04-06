We're back for another road test of exotic craft beers you may find at your local and some that may just become your new go-to.
Big chocolate flavour from the get go, this ale is pretty simple. It is rich, chocolaty and a bit beery.
Eggster is not overly sweet or overly bitter. Its not quite sessionable, but you definitely don't feel too full/weighed down after drinking it.
It's pretty light given that its a dark brew, which is a welcome change from a lot of the other chocolate beers.
Its also quite clean. Your mouth is hit by big chocolate flavours, but they don't dominate your tastebuds for too long or too intensely.
I really like Eggster and it will be replacing a few choccy eggs for me over Easter.
A very rich and thick, natural chocolate flavour that hits your nose, than coats your mouth, White Rabbit's annual release is a gorgeous drink for the cooler months.
It is smooth and creamy, but has a nice bitterness and tasty, dark roasted malts.
It think they work well to tone down what could be a too sweet of a stout, especially with its late addition of cacao, brandy spirit and candy syrup. It is quite drinkable for a dark stout. Goes down easily, but you still wouldn't be having too many of them.
It really showcases the great flavour from Pana Organic cacao, but thankfully the brewers have not lost their way and still delivered a great beer.
This is a good nitro stout from Jervis Bay. It doesn't have a huge chocolate flavour, but it is definitely always evident with each mouthful. It's certainly smooth and creamy, as would be expected with a milk stout.
The chocolate flavour kinda battles with the long-lingering bitterness, which I didn't quite expected, thinking it would be creamy and sweet at the forefront.
You get an alright hit of chocolate, but it is gone far too quickly with a slap of bitterness on the palette that really melts the chocolate taste away. It is nice, not overly sweet, creamy and smooth - at first. However, it is for people who like bitter beers.
There is only one correct way to drink this beer and that is through a Tim Tam. And though significantly harder with a cold brew, than a hot tea, it is still a welcome and very lovely result.
After you get done using the choccy biscuit as a straw, you can get down to the beer, and you won't be disappointed. It is a sweet stout, that is both creamy and chocolaty and very well layered with plenty of flavour.
It's full, silky and smooth, with hints of rich dark and milk chocolate. A bit of coffee really elevates the choc flavour even more, while a hint of vanilla just adds the right amount of sweetness.
Everything layers brilliantly on a great malty biscuity base. It doesn't 100 per cent deliver on the Tim-Tam flavour, but is still a great brew.
This German style beer, marzen - which translates to "March Beer" - is a good beer coming into Autumn.
It has a super beery aroma, with a hint of caramel. It is a bit more amber in colour than most pale lagers. It also has a fuller, medium body.
It is not too hoppy and does have a slight sweetness and a good nuttiness, though I wouldn't complain if its caramel profile was a bit stronger. It is crisp and refreshing, with some bitterness, but not much. It's as if ever element of a pale lager was taken up a few notches.
I'm a bit in-between, as though it's nice and I enjoyed it, I did want a bit more of that caramel flavour that marzens are known for.
Rating System:
Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
