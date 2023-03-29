Richmond High School celebrates Harmony Day

Richmond High School were proud to celebrate Harmony Day on Tuesday, March 21, as a part of the nationally celebrated Harmony Week (March 20-26).
Harmony Week is the celebration that recognises the country's diversity and brings together Australians from all different backgrounds. It's about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone.
Harmony Day (March 21) coincides with the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
Students and staff at Richmond acknowledged the day by wearing orange clothing, orange accessories and cultural attire.
During Home Room, students watched a video 'Harmony Day - Looking Forward', which presented teenage perspectives around the meaning and background of Harmony Day.
The video explained the importance of wearing orange - traditionally signifying social communication and meaningful conversations, also relating to the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect - and had discussions about what the day means to them.
The students were then given an individual puzzle piece that they could use to express what Harmony Day means to them personally.
The individual pieces were then arranged to complete a puzzle signifying "everyone belongs", which is the strong message behind Harmony Day.
The day's celebrations were organised by Ms Profilio, and Student Support Officer, Renee Hodgson.
Ms Profilio said the school's students and staff embraced the day, with plenty of students wearing orange and cultural attire and participating in the day's activities.
Also as a part of the day, members of Hawkesbury District Health Service's Community Board of Advice conducted a forum on health services with some of the students.
There were 11 students representing young people in the Hawkesbury in talking with Barry and Jenny from the board, who wanted to hear from the youth in the area.
The board is a voluntary consumer advisory committee, that was originally founded to ensure that the Hawkesbury community had a voice in the provision of accessible and quality health care, especially at the time of planning and designing Hawkesbury Hospital.
The forum's organiser, Ms Profilio, said the students and board members discussed health concerns for youth and teenagers, including their concerns about facilities, what is lacking and what is needed in the Hawkesbury.
"They spoke a bit about the new headspace that's going to be coming into Windsor and how that would be a benefit to the community," she said.
"Then they spoke about what's good, what's easy to access, what have we got lots of services of, and then just a general discussion around what health means to teenagers.
"[Barry and Jenny] were there for approximately an hour, a good hour. They were there for just chatting and getting the opinions of our students and the youth."
Ms Profilio said the students had engaged really well in the forum, voicing their concerns about youth health in the Hawkesbury, and found it to be interesting.
"They realised that someone in powers of authority, and someone actually cares about youth," she said.
"I think at times the message or the youth just get lost and think 'no one really cares what we think.' It's all adult, what adults want and what adults think.
"So I think they found it really valuable that people cared about the opinion of youth and the youth in the Hawkesbury."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.