Drewy's Footy Fever: All still to play for in 2023

This is the most even competition that I have seen in decades.
What makes predicting winners so hard in 2023 is 78 per cent of matches have been decided by 12 points or less. That's the closest start since 1908!
Most games have still been in the balance with just minutes left. It has been fantastic to watch.
The crowds are responding with the biggest turnout in NRL history. An average of 19,128 have gone to every match in the first four rounds.
Supporters love close footy where their team has a chance of winning each game. And in 2023, every team has a chance to win.
Although I believe the Panthers are still favourites to go three in a row, there are plenty of challengers.
The Queensland contingent of the Broncos and Dolphins have pleasantly surprised me and there is no reason why they won't continue their form and be Top 4 finalists. I just hope the Dolphins don't fade away.
The Cowboys also have a strong team list and are definite Top 8 with Payten as the boss.
The Titans look promising, but always seem to fall away when it counts. I really hope they make something of their year.
Manly are back and if Tommy Turbo stays fit, they could go all the way.
Seibold is a talented coach and knows what it takes to make winners. He needs to wrap Tommy in cotton wool because if he is there, they win.
The Roosters have Tedesco, Sua'ali'i, Walker, Crichton, Smith, Radley and perhaps the most gifted player in footy, Joey Manu.
They can beat anyone and will be there come finals time. How do they fit those players in the salary cap?
The Warriors are playing freely with Shaun Johnson in career best form. He looks lighter, fitter and faster.
They win if they play to entertain and have the best home ground advantage in Auckland.
If they win every game at Mt Smart and a few here in Australia, then they are finalists.
From there, Johnson, Nicoll-Klokstad, Watene-Zelezniak and Co could play for fun and have a run to the Grand Final. The Warriors winning is good for footy.
The Rabbitohs, Sharks and Eels are probably on the next level and will be fighting out for positions in the bottom of the eight.
I just don't think they have that X-Factor to take them to a premiership.
The Bulldogs and Storm could surprise but they don't have the speed and talent to match it with the big guys throughout the season.
If a Burton or Munster gets injured, then that's it for them. Too one dimensional and too reliant on one player.
The Dragons, Tigers, Raiders and Knights should be working on their three to five-year plans of recruitment, coaching and overall strategy now. They won't be featuring in September.
It's a long way out but Panthers, Broncos, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Sharks, Cowboys and Eels are my Top 8 predictions. The Dolphins and Warriors are my outsiders.
Finally, there were two big player movements this week.
Panthers skipper Isaah Yeo has announced he will remain at Penrith until 2027. I believe a 50s/60s Dragons style legacy could be built around him and the Clearys.
Joseph Sua'ali'i has $1.6 million reasons to join Rugby Union in 2025 and has announced he will leave the Roosters. Big money for a 19-year-old, but how could he say "No"? Good luck, young fella.
My tips this week are: Roosters, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles, Dolphins, Broncos, Sharks and Bulldogs.
