Peel Park at North Richmond is about to look a whole lot different as it undergoes a major facelift.
As required by the current approvals from Hawkesbury City Council, Redbank Communities have engaged "serious excavations" to undertake upgrades at Peel Park, costing approximately $5.5 million.
The park is currently closed, with the proposed upgrades having commenced in mid-March, and is programmed to be completed by the end of October 2023 (subject to weather).
The upgrades will include the installation of a new playground, basketball/netball courts and skate plaza, the demolition of the existing amenities building and construction of a new amenities building, construction of two new car parks, concrete footpaths, cricket pitch and practice nets and the installation of park lighting, turf and trees.
Redbank Communities Project Manager Mark Regent said the park upgrades would add to the community.
"We've got new level cricket ovals. It'll have lights for training in winter for the winter sports and it's got the two multipurpose netball/basketball courts," he said.
"That'll be a big asset for everyone in the area. That's what it's for, it's for everyone."
The new playground will include a flying fox and mouse wheel, along with family areas, tables and a toddler area. The new cricket fields will be flattened out to provide a more level surface than the current park, and will use recycled water from the dams for irrigation.
"I just kind of wait for it to be open and I can start a new cricket season," said Mr Regent. "I think having the lighting for training, for soccer or football people, that'd be a good thing in the winter and the netball courts also has lighting for training for the girls. They don't have a lot of training places."
Also receiving upgrades will be Peel Park's off-leash dog park, which will be split in two (small dog and big dog) with new seats and water bowls, and the BMX track, with its final layout still being decided.
Mr Regent said Redbank Communities were looking forward to Peel Park becoming the community centre for sports and outdoor activity, especially with the integration of its walking system.
"We want to finish it off as soon as possible this year," he said. "It's going to be great, because it is one of the final things that we have to do."
The current approvals from council, which cover this scope of works, are a combination of the Redbank Voluntary Planning Agreement and Part 5 application number PT50008/22.
During the construction period Peel Park will be closed to public, with works expected to be completed by the end of October 2023.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.