Australian Christian College Marsden Park sees massive boost in enrolment

The 2023 school year has gotten off to a bang for Australian Christian College (ACC) Marsden Park, and the school is excited for what it has planned.
The independent, non-denominational Christian primary and secondary school opened in 2007 and caters for students ranging from Kindergarten to Year 12.
It is one of nine Australian Christian Colleges in the country and one of two in NSW.
ACC Marsden Park saw a huge 37 per cent increase in enrolment, seeing the on-campus student numbers grow from 793 to 1089 in just 12 months.
ACC Principal, Brendan Corr, said there are a few factors that attributed to the increase in enrolment and staff.
"Obviously, one of the reasons is because we are in a very high growth area and the suburbs around us, are burgeoning, new houses, people moving in," he said.
"So, there is a very high level of demand.
"But I would also think that it's because we are an affordable private school option, offering an excellent quality of education, delivering good academic outcomes, and an emphasis on character and values."
The growth hasn't just stopped at enrolment, with staff at the campus increasing from 123 to 157, a 28 per cent rise.
Mr Corr said in recent years, the school has grown by around 300 students every year, making there a need for ACC to add teachers to teach extra classes.
"Even in the face of the teacher shortage, we've been able to recruit some very high quality, early career and experienced teachers, in our primary and secondary departments," he said.
ACC has an emphasis on technology and later this year the school will be opening its brand new technology hub, which will house its 21st Century Learning Resources Centre (library) and digital technologies hub.
"We do have programs committed to [the STEM] space (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), but we also are committed to technology being influential in all the other key learning areas," Mr Corr told the Gazette.
"That's the next thing for us, to have a place to accommodate the innovative programs we're already delivering to students.
"And so digital media and multimedia and music media are very strong features of our programmes. And we are building a new facility that will be state of the art in terms of that digital media technology.
"We're also looking forward to the expansion of our technical facilities, our hard tech, things like industrial tech and wood work and computer aided design. That will be part of our new facility."
ACC also provides a wide range of extra-curricular activities, which Mr Corr is sure the school's parents look for.
"So we have a very extensive program, and optional programs, that kids can get into," he said.
"In our primary school, there are 12 different clubs that kids can enjoy across the week. In our secondary school over 25.
"They range from technology based clubs, like coding and robotics and animation, through to sport, through to drama, through to craft, through to cake decorating, chess and general interest clubs."
Mr Corr said the school is excited to meet people who would be interested in the sort of education they're providing at ACC.
"That is focused on both academic improvement and the development of quality character in all of our students," he said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
