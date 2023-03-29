Hawkesbury Gazette
A historic victory for Richmond Golf Club

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 29 2023 - 12:30pm
It was a historic victory for Richmond Golf Club this past weekend as its A Grade Pennant Team won its first ever A Grade Major Pennants.

