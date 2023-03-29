It was a historic victory for Richmond Golf Club this past weekend as its A Grade Pennant Team won its first ever A Grade Major Pennants.
Travelling to Riverside Golf Club to play in the final of Division 3 of the A Grade Major Metropolitan Pennants, Richmond matched up against Massey Park Golf Club, where they defeated their opponents, 4.5 to 2.5.
This final was played with a steady commitment and a steely focus, which has been a proven characteristic of this team.
The matches were tight and tensions were high as the lads settled into the fight.
Richmond got underway with a strong win by young Reggie Papps (5 & 4), which was quickly followed with wins by the ever reliable duo of Ian 'Red' Davies (5 & 4) and Craig Ellings (4 & 3).
Jason Moss took his match to the 17th, but narrowly went down 2 & 1.
While emerging talent, 14-year-old Ti Fox, was defeated 4 & 3, ending an astonishing first season in Major Pennants.
To secure victory, Daniel Ayre played superb golf for a splendid 3 & 1 win on the 17th, much to the delight and applause of the large group of spectators and supporters.
To add to the excitement Damion Miller's match on the 16th was declared a square when the fourth win was achieved.
"Bravo and well done to the roster of nine players, young pathway players being mentored - who accompanied the team to matches - caddies and the loyal supporters who make this team," said Richmond Golf Club Pennant Co-Ordinator, Ian Jordan.
"A special mention and thanks to Club Captain and Team Manager Frank Gal, whose steady-hand experience, along with Captain Damion Miller's strategic selection instinct, provided the team with a valuable winning formula.
"Achievements like these are rare and sincere thanks to the team and everyone involved in bringing the pennant 'home'.
"History has been made ... now for Division 2 in 2024!"
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
