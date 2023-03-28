First ever Hawkesbury Riding Club Seniors Equestrian Games

The Hawkesbury Riding Club (HRC) is bring its brand new event, the Seniors Equestrian Games, to Clarendon next month.
This inaugural equestrian competition is a joint venture between HRC and Seniors NSW, and is a first for senior riders from all over NSW.
It will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the Hawkesbury Riding Club Grounds, Gate 5 Racecourse Road, Clarendon, commencing at 8am.
The games will include dressage, show jumping and hacking.
"We are thrilled with being awarded a grant by Seniors Council NSW to run an equestrian festival exclusively for the 60s and over, and for equestrians 50 and over who hold a disability card," said HRC president, Wendy Pike.
The event is open to all Full or Associate Members of Equestrian Australia or HRC members
HRC are also hosting two clinics to accompany competition on the day. Dressage trainer Judy Dierks will be giving one-on-one ridden lessons and qualified pilates instructor Rebecca Ashton (CYUK level 3) will be giving a floor pilates clinic (unmounted) in the comfort of the club house.
HRC are looking forward to seeing attendees at the event, whether people are coming as a competitor or to simply watch and enjoy the day, in what is sure to be a very pleasant event.
Places are limited and those interested are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. To enter the competition visit tinyurl.com/mttkkt59.
For more information contact Jane Reid at syntilla36@gmail.com or 0401 478 689.
