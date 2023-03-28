Hawkesbury Gazette
First ever Hawkesbury Riding Club Seniors Equestrian Games

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Hawkesbury Riding Club Vice President Helen Mackay is excited to compete at the Seniors Equestrian Games. Picture supplied.
The Hawkesbury Riding Club (HRC) is bring its brand new event, the Seniors Equestrian Games, to Clarendon next month.

